LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches against Arkansas, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Friday's game was the first of the 2021 LSU baseball season that allowed 100% capacity and did not require masks.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU baseball closed the regular season with its third straight series win. Now the Tigers head to the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala.

TV: SEC Network

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is the No. 9 seed in the tournament. Georgia is the No. 8 seed.

RECORDS: LSU is 34-21 overall, 13-17 in the SEC. Georgia is 30-23, 13-17.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU — Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (6-4, 2.04 ERA, 83.2 IP, 19 BB, 98 SO); UGA — Luke Wagner (3-3, 4.75 ERA, 36 IP, 23 BB, 29)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Landon Marceaux only pitched four innings in his last start, pulled because of fatigue. The LSU ace received an IV after the game and said Monday afternoon he feels OK. If the episode was isolated to that one day, Marceaux gives LSU an advantage in this elimination game despite pitching on short rest. A second-team All-SEC selection, he is one of the best pitchers in the conference.

