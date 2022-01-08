INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Saban’s coaching tree grows every year, as athletic directors are eager to turn his assistants into head coaches to try and recreate his winning formula at their schools.
One assistant, though, that isn’t looking to make a quick jump is Hammond native Pete Golding, Alabama’s defensive coordinator.
“I promise you, I’m in no rush to be a head coach,” Golding said recently. “I think a lot of that is overrated.”
Golding, 37, went to Alabama from UTSA in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with Tosh Lupoi and has been the solo defensive coordinator since 2019. His defense this year is ranked No. 4 in the FBS against the run (82.1 yards per game allowed), No. 6 in total defense (299.8 ypg) and 13th in scoring (19.2 ppg allowed).
“I have so much respect for coach Pete,” said Will Anderson Jr., Alabama’s All-America linebacker. “He has a lot of respect for me. I've learned so much from coach Pete from my freshman year to this year and so much more through the defense by him helping me, just moving me around some, doing different things, stuff like that.”
The son of a high school coach, Skip Golding, Pete said he’s always tried to “be where my feet are” in terms of doing his best job and staying in the moment. That said, he isn’t averse to one day becoming a head coach.
“I think if you do a really good job where you’re at, which obviously a lot of people before me have, then the opportunities will come,” Golding said.
‘That number is KL-ondike 5 …’
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went all old school this summer and traded in his smart phone for a flip phone, deciding all the distractions weren’t worth it.
“They actually still sell them at Verizon stores,” Bennett said. “Apparently a lot of old people still use them.
“I was, like, spending an hour on my smartphone a day, doing what? Doing nothing, nothing that's going to help me. I've thought about it for years.”
Before you think Bennett is going to go shopping for a rotary house phone when he gets back to Georgia, he said hasn’t ditched all modern technology.
“I still have a laptop and a tablet for e-mail and anything important like that,” he said. “I just use my cell phone for texting and calls. One pain in the butt is I have to carry a notepad to write down stuff because I used my notes app a lot back in the day a lot.”
The new Maverick?
Temperatures Friday night were in the teens when the teams arrived here, so it wasn’t a big surprise to see Saban step off the Crimson Tide’s charter plane in a brown leather bomber jacket.
Still, it’s Saban. Everything makes a splash. So, naturally the fact he was looking like Maverick from “Top Gun” went viral.
“His jacket was very cool,” Bama safety Jordan Battle said. “I haven't seen coach Saban in style like that. And to see that he has a little swag, it kind of brings joy to my heart.”
Save it for Monday
When the Bulldogs beat Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl to advance to their second CFP Championship Game against Alabama, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear he didn’t want his players celebrating with the traditional cooler dunking.
Nakobe Dean, the Bulldogs’ All-America linebacker, understood.
“It means nothing (beating Michigan) if we don't get the job done,” Dean said. “That's exactly how I feel also. It was cool that that we were able to win the Orange Bowl, but it was still closer to playing in this big one.
“It's a one-game season. And we're all looking to win.”
A matter of geography
Despite the fact it’s two SEC teams squaring off once again, this marks the first time since the CFP began in 2014 that the national championship game is being played outside the Sun Belt.
It’s 535 miles from Alabama’s campus to Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium and 592 miles from Georgia’s campus here. That’s a combined 1,127 miles, a far cry from the 4,140 miles Alabama and Clemson traveled to Santa Clara, California for the 2019 CFP final.
When Alabama and Georgia met in Atlanta in 2018, the teams only had to travel a combined 245 miles.