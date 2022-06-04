HATTIESBURG, Miss. — LSU’s 10-run rally in the eighth inning Friday to beat Kennesaw State 14-11 was definitely one for the record books.
According to LSU athletics general content manager Todd Politz, the 10 runs tied for the fifth-most scored in an inning by the Tigers in an NCAA tournament game. It also tied the biggest comeback (seven-run deficit) for LSU in the NCAA tournament, and was the second-largest comeback for the Tigers in any game after seven innings dating back to 1925.
Trailing 11-4 going into the bottom of the eighth, LSU sent 14 men to the plate and took the lead on a two-run double by Dylan Crews. Reliever Paul Gervase then came on to throw a shutout ninth inning to preserve the victory and send the Tigers into the Hattiesburg regional winner's bracket game against host Southern Mississippi.
The only late-game comeback larger than what the Tigers managed Friday night came in 1988. LSU trailed Ole Miss 13-3 in a regular-season game after seven innings and won 15-13 in 10 innings.
In an NCAA tournament game, the only two times LSU trailed by seven runs and won happened in back-to-back years. In 1998, LSU trailed Cal State Fullerton 7-0 in the second inning and won 13-11. In 1999, the Tigers trailed East Carolina 9-2 in the fourth and won 12-10.
LSU scored 18 runs in an inning in the 1996 regional final to beat Georgia Tech. LSU also scored 14 runs in an inning in a 2000 regional against UL-Monroe, and had 11 runs against South Alabama in a 1997 regional and against Baylor in a 2003 super regional. LSU also scored 10 runs in an inning in that comeback win over Fullerton in 1998.
Runs to the record book
Most runs in an inning by LSU in an NCAA tournament game:
Runs Opponent Year Outcome
18 Georgia Tech 1996 regional CWS champion
14 ULM 2000 regional CWS champion
11 South Alabama 1997 regional CWS champion
11 Baylor 2003 super CWS
10 Cal State Fullerton 1998 regional CWS
10 Kennesaw State 2022 regional ???
Biggest comeback by LSU in an NCAA tournament game:
• 1998 regional vs. Cal State Fullerton: Trailed 7-0 in the second inning, won 13-11
• 1999 regional vs. East Carolina: Trailed 9-2 in the fourth, won 12-10
Biggest comebacks by LSU after seven innings in any game (since 1925):
• 1988: Trailed Ole Miss by 10, 13-3, won 15-13 in 10 innings
• 2022: Trailed Kennesaw State by 7, 11-4, won 14-11
Source: LSU