1. What we learned
There is room for another top dog in college football after all. The Georgia Bulldogs put end to their national championship drought and put a dent in the Alabama dynasty with an emphatic, cathartic 33-18 victory Monday night in Indianapolis. The Bulldogs shook off their first-half offensive doldrums and climbed a mountain of frustration festering for 41 years. And Georgia beat its bogeyman, Nick Saban, to do it, snapping a seven-game losing streak to Bama since 2008.
2. Trending now
Stetson Bennett. Georgia’s second-guessed walk-on quarterback was labeled inadequate for the task after the Bulldogs’ loss to Bama in the SEC Championship Game, throwing a pick six and another interception. Contrasted against Heisman-winner Bryce Young made things worse. Bennett had a big (if controversial fumble) early in the fourth quarter to set up Bama’s touchdown, but came right back and threw the pass of his life, a 40-yard touchdown strike to Adonai Mitchell to go up 19-18.
3. Final thoughts
For LSU fans, 2019 was as good as it gets. For Georgians, it will be hard to ever top the past couple of months. First, the Atlanta Braves won the World Series. Now the Bulldogs are national champions. Except for the Falcons finally winning a Super Bowl, the folks in Georgia have balanced their longest-standing accounts. As for Bama, it’s hard to shed a tear after all its titles. And guess who will be preseason No. 1?