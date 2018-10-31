The LSU Tigers were set within range of national championship contention when the season's inaugural College Football Playoff poll placed them at No. 3 on Tuesday night.

"Obviously, it's an honor," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said during Wednesday's weekly SEC coaches teleconference. "Obviously, we respect that College Football (Playoff) ranking, but it's the first one. You know, that shouldn't mean nothing to us except that we have a good football team and the expectations are very high. Obviously we have four games to go."

The CFP rankings set further expectations for what was already the nation's biggest college football game of the week, if not the season, between LSU and Alabama at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide opened with the top spot in the playoff rankings.

Orgeron said LSU can't let the moment "get to our head."

"There was a lot of stuff written about our team before the season that didn't happen; there's a lot of stuff that's written about our football team now that's very good," Orgeron said. "We have to remain humble and focus in at the task at hand. We have a big task this weekend, obviously."