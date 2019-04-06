As soon as LSU fullback Tory Carter got split out to the sideline as a receiver, it was clear the Tigers had committed to a new style of offense.

Yes the offense, that pesky portion of play that's been under construction for the memorable past in Baton Rouge. It may have been under heavy seal during Saturday's spring game at Tiger Stadium, but there was still plenty noticeable changes under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and newly-hired passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

Those four and five wide receiver sets that LSU coach Ed Orgeron has been talking about for over a year were run during the 85-play scrimmage, in which the Purple Team beat the White Team 17-14, and at times the offense was exactly as Orgeron has said he wants it: fast, upbeat and efficient.

Within the first two drives of the scrimmage, returning starting quarterback Joe Burrow was 7 of 10 passing for 75 yards, and backup Myles Brennan was 8 of 9 passing for 103 yards — a combined 79 percent completion percentage that would be a stark improvement from Burrow's numbers last year (57.8 percent).

Burrow finished the game 15 of 25 passing for 159 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Brennan was 16 of 24 for 212 yards.

"I think we're very far advanced than we've ever been since I've been here," Orgeron said.

And within those first few drives, the LSU wide receivers rotated across new spots all over the field.

Tight end Jamal Pettigrew, who had his first game action since suffering a torn ACL last summer, was split all the way to the sideline on one play. Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire lined up as a slot receiver, creating the five wide receiver look that Orgeron had been pushing for.

LSU converted on two third downs out of five-wide packages. Burrow completed a 7-yard pass to Justin Jefferson on third-and-1, and Brennan completed a 5-yard pass on an out route to Racey McMath on third-and-4.

"I think we're way ahead of where we were when I got here last year," Burrow said. "We're going to keep building on this, keep expanding on these packages. We're excited about going into the year."

And there were some fireworks.

Burrow scrambled and threw a 10-yard touchdown to Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone; Brennan fit a 44-yard deep pass straight into the hands of McMath; and running back Chris Curry had nine carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns, including a bruising, highlight reel-steamroll of safety Kenan Jones on a 22-yard run.

True freshman Derek Stingley, the nation's No. 1 overall recruit, according to Rivals, also lived up to his hype, leaping and fighting against wide receiver Terrace Marshall on a deep pass attempt that resulted in Stingley's first interception in front of a public audience.

But some issues remained.

Tight end Stephen Sullivan dropped two passes, including one on third down, and the offensive lines allowed a combined seven sacks — a number that was slightly inflated because quarterbacks only needed to be touched by defenders.

The starting offensive line, in particular, struggled against the starting defense. On one drive, they surrendered sacks on consecutive plays: outside linebacker Andre Anthony beat left tackle Saahdiq Charles on the first, and outside linebacker Travez Moore beat right tackle Austin Deculus on the second play.

Starting center Lloyd Cushenberry said at the start of spring practice that the line had committed to changing the protection issues last year, when the Tigers ranked 106th nationally with 35 total sacks allowed.

Kickoff specialist Avery Atkins, whom Orgeron said began kicking field goals this spring to develop his skills, pushed a 33-yard field goal attempt wide right. Connor Culp later made a 42-yarder.

There were also issues protecting the football: Starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled on his first carry of the scrimmage, a turnover that was forced by Michael Divinity, who moved to inside linebacker last week.

Overall, there was enough electricity on both offense and defense to power enough promise for LSU leading into the summer offseason.