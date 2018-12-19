The LSU women’s basketball team will travel west to face Louisiana-Lafayette in the third of five in-state matchups this season.
Lady Tigers coach Nikki Fargas knows the game will be special to the homestanding Cajuns.
“When you’re LSU and you’re going on the road playing another Louisiana school, they’re going to be a little extra there and we’ve got to bring our extra,” Fargas said.
It's something Cajuns coach Garry Brodhead is happy to see happen.
“It’s a great thing to have them coming here,” Brodhead said. “We’ve played there only once, so we’d love to keep that home and home. The way to keep it is get fans in the stands. People here are always looking to get an LSU team to come here, and we’ve got them so we hope (fans will) show up on Thursday.”
The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome. It will be televised by CST and broadcast on WBRP-FM, 107.3.
The Lady Tigers (6-3) are looking to build momentum going into Southeastern Conference play, while UL-Lafayette (2-7) is facing its third of four SEC opponents this season in a tough nonconference schedule.
Like any SEC team, Brodhead points to the aggressiveness and physicality that his team will have to play with to compete with the Lady Tigers.
“Going into the LSU game, they’re going to be a lot bigger than us, but we’re used to that when we play an SEC opponent,” Brodhead said. “We just have to be a little bit more aggressive, maybe press a little bit more and try to create some turnovers for our offense.”
UL-Lafayette lost to LSU’s SEC West counterparts Ole Miss and Auburn this season, but for the Ragin’ Cajuns, playing LSU is personal. Brodhead acknowledged that many of his players were overlooked by many SEC schools during the recruiting process and he hopes they can play with a chip on their shoulder Thursday.
“Playing LSU at home is kind of personal,” Cajuns center Ty Doucet said. “Most people in Louisiana are big supporters of LSU, so I take it as a personal challenge.”
Doucet will be a challenge for LSU to defend inside.
The 6-foot-1 center has seven double-doubles in nine games and is averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds. She ranks 10th nationally in rebounding. Doucet also leads the Ragin’ Cajuns with 16 steals and 11 blocks.
Playing against a solid Ragin’ Cajuns team combined with a quick turnaround following LSU’s 76-44 win over Nicholls on Tuesday will be tough, Fargas said.
“We need to make sure that we’re taking it one game at a time,” Fargas said. “And understanding the significance of each win in our non-conference schedule. That will segment into the SEC, which as we all know, we’re going to battle.
“I want to make sure that we understand that (UL-Lafayette) is an opponent that when you play on the road, anything is possible.”
The Lady Tigers will look to guard Khayla Pointer and forward Ayana Mitchell to continue their strong seasons.
Mitchell is LSU’s leading scorer this season, averaging 13.9 points per game at 59 percent from the field. She also leads LSU and the SEC with 11.3 rebounds per game. Pointer is second on the team at 13.3 points and has 4.8 rebounds per game. She also ranks sixth in the SEC with 5 assists per game and is shooting 51.6 percent from the field.
“It’s going to be intense,” Fargas said. “Intense is the name of the game and bringing energy and making your own breaks, hustle plays, all of those tangibles — that’s who we are. That’s who I want us to be on Thursday.”