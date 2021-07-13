Trey Shaffer, a left-handed pitcher who spent the last three years at Southeastern, announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU. Shaffer has one year of eligibility.

A former two-way player, Shaffer began pitching full-time before the 2020 season. He started four games as Southeastern’s ace and recorded a 1.23 ERA over 22 innings pitched during a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The performance earned Shaffer multiple preseason honors this spring, including a 2021 first-team preseason All-Southland Conference selection. Shaffer didn’t meet those expectations, recording a 4.95 ERA with 59 strikeouts over 40 innings pitched.

Shaffer clearly has potential, though, as he limited opponents to a .241 batting average. He must improve his command after issuing 30 walks, eight wild pitches and nine hit by pitches.

Early last season, Shaffer started against Jay Johnson when LSU's new coach was at Arizona. During the game, Shaffer allowed 10 runs (seven earned) over 3 ⅔ innings with four strikeouts. Arizona won 13-11 as Shaffer took the loss.

Shaffer became the fourth player to announce he will transfer to LSU, joining All-American infielder Jacob Berry, catcher Trey McManus and right-handed pitcher Eric Reyzelman.

LSU lost four pitchers during the Major League Baseball Draft: juniors Jaden Hill and Landon Marceaux and incoming freshmen Ben Kudrna and Brock Selvidge. It also retained seniors Ma'Khail Hilliard and Devin Fontenot.