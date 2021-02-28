Turns out, the LSU women's basketball team won't have to wait long for a shot at redemption against Mississippi State, which beat the Tigers 68-59 on Thursday in their regular-season finale.
After Sunday's final round of Southeastern Conference games, LSU earned the No. 8 seed for this week's SEC tournament and will face the No. 9 seed Bulldogs in the early game Thursday.
LSU (8-12, 6-8 SEC) didn't play Sunday because their scheduled opponent, Vanderbilt, opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns just three games into the SEC season.
Because Vandy isn't playing, the SEC tournament begins Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina, with a single first-round game: No. 13 Auburn at No. 12 Florida.
The SEC game of most consequence Sunday was in College Station, Texas, where No. 3 Texas A&M held off No. 4 South Carolina 65-57 to earn the regular-season conference title and the No. 1 seed in Greenville.
The winner of the LSU-Mississippi State game Thursday will play the Aggies at 10 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.
That might seem like LSU has long odds to make a run, but consider first that the Tigers split the regular-season series with the Aggies (22-1), handing them their only loss.
But LSU lost its last five regular-season games.
South Carolina, which won last year's SEC tournament the week before the coronavirus forced the season to be canceled and has won five of the past six SEC tournament titles, is the No. 2 seed. The other teams with double byes are No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia.
The other second-round matchups Thursday are the Florida-Auburn winner against No. 5 seed Kentucky, No. 7 seed Alabama vs. No. 10 Missouri and No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Ole Miss.
SEC tournament glance
AT GREENVILLE, S.C.
ALL GAMES ON SEC NETWORK UNLESS NOTED
Wednesday
FIRST ROUND
Game 1: No. 12 Florida vs. No. 13 Auburn, 3 p.m.
Thursday
SECOND ROUND
Game 2: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 10 a.m.
Game 3: No. 5 Kentucky vs. Game 1 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 Missouri, 5 p.m.
Game 5: No. 6 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Ole Miss, 7 p.m.
Friday
QUARTERFINALS
Game 6: No. 1 Texas A&M vs. Game 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Game 7: No. 4 Georgia vs. Game 3 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 2 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m.
Game 9: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
SEMIFINALS
Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
Sunday
CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m., ESPN2