After a heartbreaking loss at Arkansas, the LSU basketball team went into Saturday’s game with Alabama trying to do what it couldn’t do Wednesday night.
In its regular-season finale, LSU was looking to pick up some momentum for the postseason and improve its seeding for the upcoming Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments.
Will Wade’s team succeeded this time although LSU had to go to overtime for a thrilling 80-77 win over Alabama in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
With the win, the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide. That included an 80-79 setback in the championship game of the SEC tournament and a 70-67 loss on Jan. 19 in Tuscaloosa.
Nearly three hours after he was honored on senior tribute day along with Xavier Pinson, Darius Days scored a game-high 24 points and had seven rebounds to lead LSU to the victory.
Tari Eason had 20 points and nine rebounds and Brandon Murray finished with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Pinson had eight points and eight assists and came up with five of LSU’s 16 steals.
LSU (21-10, 9-9 SEC) had a chance to win in regulation, but Days’ jumper with 1 second to play failed to find the mark.
But his dunk with 3:52 to play in the overtime period gave LSU a leg up before Alabama (19-12, 9-9) scored the next five points on a 3-point field goal by Jahvon Quinerly and a layup by Keion Ellis following a steal with 1:30 remaining for a 77-74 lead.
LSU, however, scored the final six points of the game.
Eason knocked down a pair of free throws with 1:11 left to cut the deficit to one, then made the play of the game.
He blocked a 3-point shot by Ellis with 43 seconds to go, then sped into the frontcourt and took a pass from Murray for a dunk that gave the Tigers a 78-77 lead with 38 seconds remaining.
LSU’s defense forced Alabama into a shot-clock violation with 8.2 seconds left and Eric Gaines’ two free throws gave his team a three-point lead that stood up for the win when Quinerly’s long attempt at a game-tying 3-point from the right win didn’t connect.
Ellis topped Alabama with 19 points, while Quinerly had 16 and JD Davison 12.
Ellis also had nine rebounds as the Crimson Tide outrebounded the Tigers 42-33.
LSU will next play in the SEC tournament on Thursday in Tampa, Florida, against an opponent to be determined tonight with the completion of the Texas A&M-Mississippi State game.
More to come …