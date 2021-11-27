The regular-season games are over for the LSU Tigers.

Now the big game begins.

Call it big-game hunting for Scott Woodward and LSU, its athletic director and noted outdoorsman. There was word, even apparent photo evidence, that Woodward was duck-hunting a few days ago.

While the rest of the college football world waited for what LSU would do — and which Swiss bank accounts the Tigers were going to empty to hurl fortunes at their marked man — the image everyone got was that of an athletic director who was enjoying a relaxing, armed stroll in the marsh.

Apparently Woodward's new hunting partner isn't going to be Lincoln Riley. Oklahoma's coach cut through the postgame gloom of his Sooners' 37-33 loss to archrival Oklahoma State by making a statement rivaling that of Texas A&M’s Jimbo “I ain’t leaving” Fisher. On Saturday night, Riley said flatly: "I'm not going to be the next head coach at LSU."

Technically, Riley is right if the Tigers, who got to 6-6 Saturday night with a thrilling 27-24 come-from-behind win over Texas A&M, get into a bowl. Ed Orgeron announced after the game that he's officially done, and that offensive line coach Brad Davis will be the interim coach for the bowl, assuming the Tigers get a bid.

So, who is it? How about UL's Billy Napier? Kentucky's Mark Stoops? Or some mystery man who comes out of left field, or off the left coast (I’m looking at you, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal) to step to the lectern and snatch up the riches of LSU’s coaching job like a grinning Powerball winner?

In normal times, an evolving grudge match between LSU and Texas A&M to end the regular season would have trumped all.

But at least from the LSU perspective, these aren’t normal times. The Tigers have put out a "Help Wanted" ad that reads: “Prominent SEC football school seeks coach to restore recent glory. Salary commensurate with ability to win big. REALLY big. Trophy case at previous school may substitute for résumé.”

The weekend was instead dominated by rumors, whispers, pseudo-media reports and endless scanning of flight-tracking websites. As day turned into night Saturday and melted into Sunday's wee hours, it was a story that remained just out of even the most well-sourced sports journalists’ grasp.

It would be borderline torture, but LSU could wait another week to name a coach, until after the conference championship games. Waiting until after the College Football Playoff appears to be a nonstarter. The CFP semifinals won’t happen until New Year’s Eve. College football’s early signing period starts Dec. 15. Salvaging what is still a respectable recruiting class is a top priority.

Rebuilding LSU’s once-proud brand — the one that saw the Tigers claim their third national title this century just two years ago — is the second priority. But first you need players, lots of good ones at critical positions, namely along both lines.

There has been broad speculation that Fisher, the coach Woodward brought to A&M from Florida State when he was athletic director there, has been the man Woodward wanted all along for the LSU job.

Fisher has spoken rapidly but forcefully that he isn’t leaving College Station for LSU or anywhere else, though Nick Saban’s words about not leaving the Miami Dolphins for Alabama still ring in my ears. With the Aggies finishing a so-so 8-4, even after capturing the holy grail of beating Bama, there has to be a disgruntled A&M fan or two out there. If Jimbo feels unappreciated ...

But let's assume he's staying on his Aggie-adjacent ranch. If not Fisher, then who? There are indications that LSU is willing to pay the right man all the money in the world, something on the order of a $100 million deal. A deal that would reset the scales of coaching salaries in college football, and possibly the NFL, too.

Someone is going to take this job. Someone is going to cash LSU’s multi-zeroed check. That person's identity has been a more tightly guarded secret than NATO war plans.

The one clue to what we can expect is timing. This can move quickly, as early as Sunday. If it doesn't, then LSU is waiting — albeit briefly — for someone. Someone who has his team in a conference championship game. That should, logically, narrow the prospective field considerably.

It has been a long wait. It could be an even longer one. But the tension ratchets up moment by moment as everyone waits to see whether Woodward can land another “whale.” Another Chris Petersen. Another Jimbo. Another Kim Mulkey.

I briefly said hello to Woodward amid the frenzy of the post-win LSU locker room. The man was clearly euphoric about the victory — delighted, he said, for the players. If he was worried about Riley or whomever else, it didn't show a bit.

Body language could lead one to infer that Woodward has his man. His real man, for the biggest hire of his career. LSU fans have to hope the duck hunter hasn’t already bagged his limit.