Current LSU track star Favour Ofili and former Tigers standout Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake easily made it through the first round of the 200 meters at the world championships Monday night.
Both automatically advanced with top-three finishes in their heats, which got them into Tuesday's semifinals and earned them an opportunity to compete for a spot in the finals.
Ofili, a sophomore who is representing her native Nigeria, was hardly challenged in winning her 200 meters heat in 22.24 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
That time by Ofili, who held the collegiate record for a month this spring with a 21.96 clocking, turned out to be the second-fastest of the day.
Meanwhile, Mitchell-Blake got through when he finished third in his heat of the men's 200. Representing Great Britain, he strolled to the finish line in 20.11 seconds — which was the fifth-fastest of the round.
The women's and men's semifinals are both set for Tuesday night. The women will go at 8:05 p.m. with the men taking the track at 8:50 p.m.
The news wasn't so good Monday night for former LSU star JuVaughn Harrison, who competed in the long and high jumps at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Harrison, one of two Americans who qualified Friday for Monday's high-jump final, finished a disappointing ninth with a best of 7 feet, 5¼ inches.
Harrison, who has battled a heel injury throughout the outdoor season, cleared the first three bars at 7-2½, 7-4¼ and 7-5¼ before bowing out with three misses at 7-6½.