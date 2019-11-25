Safety Grant Delpit returned to the field when LSU practiced on Monday afternoon.
Recovering from an ankle injury, Delpit did not practice last week or play against Arkansas, marking the first game he missed this season.
Earlier on Monday, coach Ed Orgeron said the junior has reached "full speed." The Tigers expect him to play this weekend against Texas A&M.
"He's going to practice every day this week," Orgeron said. "I think the rest helped him."
Only two players, fullback Tory Carter and defensive end Travez Moore, did not appear during the open portion of practice.
While LSU played Arkansas, Carter stood on the sideline with his left foot in a medical boot. Moore, who practiced last week, has played in two games this season.
Other than Carter, Moore and players with season-ending injuries, LSU had perfect attendance. Freshman linebacker Donte Stars wore a gold, non-contact jersey.
Roll call:
Players absent from the open portion of LSU football practice:
- Todd Harris, S, junior
- Tory Carter, FB, junior
- Travez Moore, DE, junior
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman