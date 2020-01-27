After knocking on the door last week, the LSU men's basketball team broke through Monday and returned to the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in two-plus months.

LSU, which has put together an eight-game winning streak since a 7-4 start, recorded two-point wins at home against Florida and at Texas this past week and came in 22nd in the nationwide poll of 64 writers and broadcasters.

With 260 points, LSU checked in between No. 21 Houston (296) and No. 23 Wichita State (161).

Will Wade's Tigers, 15-4 overall, lead the Southeastern Conference with a 6-0 mark — one game better than 5-1 Kentucky — going into home games this week against Alabama on Wednesday and Ole Miss on Saturday.

LSU has been absent from the AP rankings since Nov. 18, five days after an 84-82 setback at VCU in the second game of the season.

The defending SEC regular-season champion Tigers were ranked 23rd in the Nov. 11 poll after coming in 22nd in the preseason.

They were among the teams receiving votes six times since then, but didn't get enough points to crack the Top 25.

Last week, after the winning streak had grown to six games, LSU polled 83 points — which was second-most among teams that didn't make it into the poll.

Until falling out in November, LSU was ranked for 11 consecutive weeks dating to last season when the Tigers rose as high as ninth. They came in 12th in the final poll.

Wade's team was one of three SEC schools in the Top 25 this week.

The Tigers were joined by Kentucky, which moved up two spots to 13th, and Auburn, which dropped to 17th after being 16th last week.

Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the poll this season, remained there this week.

Baylor (17-1) held off Oklahoma by four points and then went on the road to defeat Florida 72-61 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

The Bears received 44 first-place votes and tallied 1,578 points to hold steady over No. 2 Gonzaga, which received 19 first-place votes and 1,552 points.

Kansas took the other first-place vote and remained third with 1,434 points.

LSU 25th in NET

More important than the AP poll is the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool), which had LSU 25th in its updated rankings Monday morning.

The Tigers were ranked 24th Sunday after their Quadrant 1 win at Texas, but slipped a spot Monday after Sunday's games were factored in.

LSU had identical 4-2 records in Quadrant 1 and Quadrant 2 games as of Monday.

AP Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Baylor (44), 1,578 points

2. Gonzaga (19), 1,552

3. Kansas (1), 1,434

4. San Diego State, 1,408

5. Florida State, 1,318

6. Louisville, 1,277

7. Dayton, 1,163

8. Villanova, 1,110

9. Duke, 1,084

10. Seton Hall, 1,055

11. Oregon, 926

12. West Virginia, 874

13. Kentucky, 839

14. Michigan State, 751

15. Maryland, 650

16. Butler, 631

17. Auburn, 619

18. Iowa, 545

19. Illinois, 483

20. Colorado, 314

21. Houston, 296

22. LSU, 260

23. Wichita State, 161

24. Penn State, 114

25. Rutgers, 102

Others receiving votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1.