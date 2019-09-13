There stood Skip Bertman, a smile stretched across his face, surrounded by people who loved and admired him. He leaned forward against a bronze railing, his hands clasped like the statue beside him. Bertman stood there for more than 20 minutes as former players, family and friends waited for a photograph.

On Friday evening, as the sun cast a soft glow over Alex Box Stadium, LSU unveiled a statue of Bertman, the school’s former baseball coach and athletic director. Hundreds of people came to celebrate. The number of former players exceeded some LSU baseball team reunions.

“This day is far overdue,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Mainieri, who Bertman hired in 2006, had pushed for the statue for a decade. In May 2016, the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame committee unanimously approved a proposal asking to build a statue of Bertman on campus. It is the fourth permanent LSU athletics statue on campus, joining ones of Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Pettit and Billy Cannon.

About two years ago, sculptor Brian Hanlon met Bertman for the first time, beginning the process of creating the sculpture.

“The only way we're doing this statue,” Bertman told Hanlon, “is if it benefits LSU.”

Hanlon created a model in clay, then he cast two pieces in bronze: one of a dugout railing, the other of Bertman leaning against it, dressed in an LSU uniform. Hanlon added a granite base.

Earlier this week, LSU installed Bertman’s statue in the center of its new Legacy Plaza, which contains graphics and plaques dedicated to the history of the baseball program. The Tiger Athletic Foundation funded both installations through donations.

Bertman arrived at LSU from Miami in 1984. Baseball existed as a minor sport on campus. The outfield did not drain well, and fans thought the new coach was named “Bertram.” In the beginning, Bertman replaced the silt infield with red clay, and he walked around Baton Rouge in his uniform selling tickets.

Over 18 years, Bertman built LSU baseball into a national powerhouse. The Tigers won five national championships and seven Southeastern Conference championships. Bertman finished his career with a 870-330-3 record, giving him the highest winning percentage (.724) in SEC history.

After Bertman retired from coaching, LSU retired his No. 15 jersey. He was LSU's athletic director from 2001-2008, and the school named Alex Box Stadium's playing surface "Skip Bertman Field" in 2013.

The ceremony on Friday included speeches from TAF President and CEO Rick Perry, athletic director Scott Woodward, school president Dr. F. King Alexander, Mainieri and Richard Lipsey, a close friend who knew Bertman from the beginning of his tenure at LSU. They all praised the man who sat before them, recognizing his effect on the school and its baseball team.

“This monument,” Alexander said, “is a small token of what you have given this university and our baseball program.”

After Bertman’s wife and daughters unfurled a tarp to reveal the statue, everyone in attendance gave Bertman a standing ovation. Bertman kept his composure. In his speech, he said the statue belonged to LSU, his former players, his former assistant coaches, the current team and, most of all, his family.

“I am truly humbled by this honor,” Bertman said. “I have to remember to breathe in the air tonight.”

As he spoke, his statue leaned on its fence behind him. He soon posed the same way.

Now and forever, Skip Bertman will watch over LSU baseball.