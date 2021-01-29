When Jake Peetz calls back to his last visit to Tiger Stadium, his most vivid memory is something his new program went without in the 2020 season: A packed house of LSU fans letting him hear it.

That was in 2018 as Peetz served as an offensive analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they visited Baton Rouge. The Tide won that game 29-0, but that's not what stood out for LSU's new offensive coordinator when he recalled the game during an interview this week.

"I’d never experienced an atmosphere like that before," Peetz told Emily Dixon of LSUsports.net. "I mean, we go in at halftime and my ears were ringing. Like, the fans, the support, the energy in the building. That’s what I was thinking about, just feeling the tradition of that program."

The program limited attendance to 25,000 at home games this past season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Peetz spent that season as the quarterbacks coach for the Carolina Panthers alongside former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

It remains to be seen how college football attendance will shape up for 2021, but Peetz said he expects his offense to look more like it did under Brady's tutelage during the 2019 title run. He summed it up in one word: explosive.

"What they did a great job of in 2019 is they put playmakers in position to make plays and they ran things against very good looks," Peetz said. "And we’re going to play elite defenses. To me the SEC is the closest thing to the NFL. ... I take great pride in this job as the offensive coordinator for LSU and I see it as, like, the state of Louisiana, if you will. I understand what’s expected and we’re going to put an exciting brand of football out there. We’re going to put our great players out there in great positions to make plays.”

MORE FROM PEETZ'S INTERVIEW

ON HIS INTERVIEW WITH ED ORGERON

“I just wanted him to know that I wanted to be me, I’m not coming down here to be Joe Brady. Joe Brady is somebody that I love, just as a friend, but as a football coach as well. But coach O was great about ‘I want you to be yourself. These are things that we believe in and that we want to do.’ And I presented him some thoughts and wanted to know about the roster. I wanted to know about the people here.

"Because that’s the most important thing, because I know I can’t do it on my own. And having [passing game coordinator DJ Mangas], having the elite staff that we have – all the support we have, and Coach O included in that, gave me great assurance that this could be a great place for my family and I.”