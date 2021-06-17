A proposal for a new university policy is up for approval at Friday's LSU Board of Supervisors meeting that aims to meet the requirements within a legislature-approved bill that will allow college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
Senate Bill 60, unanimously approved by the Senate 35-0 last week, would become effective immediately upon the signature of Gov. John Bel Edwards. There are 19 other states that have already signed NIL legislation into law, and the earliest of them will become effective July 1.
Depending on the timing of Edwards' decision, Louisiana could become the first state to officially enact an NIL law. The timing of LSU's proposed NIL policy change follows an urgency to be prepared: the board does not have another scheduled meeting until Aug. 6.
Senate Bill 60 mandates that the management boards of each institution "adopt policies to implement the provisions" of the proposed law.
The LSU system's 12-part policy defines how players can profit off their likeness, outlines key prohibitions and presents guidelines on how its institutions will educate its players on their rights within the proposed law.
The proposed policy prohibits players from earning compensation according to their likeness so long as the payment is "not provided in exchange of athletics performance," not provided as a recruiting incentive, aligns with market value, and is not provided by the institution or its employees.
Players are also prohibited from endorsing gambling, tobacco, alcohol, illegal substances or activities, and banned athletic substances.
The threat that a name, image and likeness law could provide an opportunity for foul play — especially in recruiting — has been one of the major points of concern with university officials and lawmakers, and the LSU system's proposed policy takes aim at drawing the boundaries by defining key figures who could provoke complications.
The policy says "athletics boosters are prohibited from creating or facilitating NIL compensation opportunities" for prospective players as a "recruiting inducement," and it also says boosters are prohibited from being involved in NIL deals with current players "as an inducement to remain enrolled."
Athletics boosters are defined within the policy as "a person or entity that has participated in or has been a member of an organization promoting a postsecondary education institution's athletic program."
There is not a comprehensive list for how players can legally get paid through their likeness within the policy, but it lists examples: promoting their own businesses or another corporate entity; starting their own camp or clinic; or signing autographs for compensation.
The policy also makes way for a unique portion of Senate Bill 60, which gives Louisiana college athletes the opportunity to use their school's official logos, marks or colors in NIL deals — a provision that is either prohibited, briefly mentioned or absent in the other state bills pegged for July.
There are still questions about how NIL deals will be monitored in accordance with policies and laws, how athletes will report their NIL deals to their respective universities, and how the institutions will enforce the rules and dole punishments when the polices and laws aren't followed.
The proposed LSU system policy says each individual institution will "adopt its own policies and procedures" for reporting, monitoring and enforcement.