Nero fiddled while Rome burned.

College football’s overlords are fiddling while their game burns. Or, more to the point, the Southeastern Conference burns them.

The conference commissioners and the school presidents who comprise the College Football Playoff Board of Managers left Indianapolis last week having failed to reach a consensus on how to craft a format for an expanded playoff. As they packed their bags, Georgia was packing up the CFP trophy for the long-awaited trip to Athens, the third straight SEC team to take the big prize home following LSU in two years ago and Alabama last season.

It's the SEC’s fifth title in the first eight years of the CFP’s existence. It’s the SEC’s 12th national championship overall since the 2006 season, won by five different schools (the aforementioned three plus Florida and Auburn). And the SEC’s dominance hardly slows any indication of slowing down. In his way-too-early preseason top 25 for 2022, Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com ranked five SEC teams in his top 10: No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, LSU at No. 8 and Arkansas at No. 10.

A proposal crafted in June by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson and Brian Kelly’s former boss, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, would guarantee spots to the top six conference champions and at large bids to the next six highest-ranked teams.

But proposal has not led to a new playoff format. The problems? They are multiple. Automatic qualifers. Revenue streams. How bowl games fit into an expanded playoff of eight or 12 teams. Student health and wellbeing. Just for starters.

There is so much discord, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said Friday that his conference is firm in the opinion that “now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff.”

To which SEC folks say, fine. Have it your way.

“Status quo has worked pretty well for the Southeastern Conference,” said Mississippi State President Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP board of managers.

It appears increasingly likely that no expansion will now take place until the original 12-year CFP contract runs out in 2026. And then? Sankey made no promises that his conference will be as agreeable to expansion then as it is now.

“Don’t assume if we’re at a tipping point we’ll re-engage,” Sankey said, sounding like a man who holds all the cards.

If self-preservation is an instinct college football’s leaders possess, to repurpose a quote from Harvey Keitel’s Winston Wolf in “Pulp Fiction,” they’d better bleeping do it and do it quick. But there’s no indication at the moment that’s true.

Meanwhile, the SEC pulls farther and farther away in the distance, growing larger and more powerful. So powerful it’s actually bad for college football as a national game.

It’s not exactly an apples to apples comparison, but the NFL has done a much better job being a national sport in recent years than college football has. Since the Saints won their Super Bowl with the 2009 season, title teams have come from all over the map: Louisiana, Wisconsin, New York (New Jersey, where the Giants play), Maryland, Washington, Massachusetts, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Missouri and Florida. There is even perfect parity between the NFC and AFC since 2009 with six Super Bowls apiece.

By comparison, since 2009 college football champions have come from Alabama, Florida, Ohio, South Carolina, Louisiana and now Georgia. Though Clemson of course claimed two of those titles, in a geographic sense only once with Ohio State winning after the 2014 season has the CFP trophy left the SEC footprint.

Though I’m far from convinced a bigger playoff will give us more compelling games after watching a second line of semifinal blowouts over the years, expansion is in the game’s best interests.

Of course, the SEC will just have more teams in a bigger playoff. So maybe expansion would be kicking the rest of college football’s problems down the road.

NOLA’s West on committee

New Orleans native Rod West, former chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, just completed his first CFP cycle as a member of its 13-person selection committee.

West, group president for Entergy utility operations, was appointed to the committee in June. The Brother Martin grad played on Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team.

See you in SoCal, but then?

The CFP National Championship Game returns to California in 2023, being played Jan. 9 at the Los Angeles Rams/Chargers new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The 2019 CFP final, won by Clemson over Alabama, was played at the San Francisco 49ers Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The semifinals will be New Year’s Eve in the Peach and Fiesta bowls, while the Sugar Bowl will be in its typical New Year’s Day slot ahead of serving as a semifinal game in January 2024. That year’s final will be at Houston’s NRG Stadium, where LSU played Kansas State in the Texas Bowl.

After that, sites for the CFP finals in 2025 and 2026 are still to be determined. CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said Monday that the whether/how to expand the playoff must be decided before any future host sites can be determined within the current 12-year contract.

Miami and Las Vegas have been speculated to be front runners for those games.