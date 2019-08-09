Senior quarterback Joe Burrow was absent during the open viewing portion of LSU football's practice on Friday, adding to a list of starters who have not practiced this week.

Sophomore Myles Brennan took reps with the first team offense.

Burrow, the 2019 Fiesta Bowl offensive player of the game, accounted for 3,293 total yards and 23 touchdowns last season. LSU wants to use Burrow as a runner more in its new run-pass option offense, and head coach Ed Orgeron has said Brennan will play at "significant times" this season.

"Joe’s having an excellent camp," Orgeron said Tuesday. "So is Myles."

The Tigers, who returned after an off day, practiced without pads as they prepared for their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday.

Senior defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence, who has received days off as he returns from offseason knee surgery, practiced for the first time since Monday.

Freshman cornerback Derek Stingley and freshman running back John Emery also returned to the field. So did defensive end Glen Logan, who started 10 games last season. They had all missed Wednesday's practice.

Freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas practiced in a gold, non-contact jersey. He had not practiced since Sunday. Thomas, who ran with the second-team offense the first two days of preseason camp, was ranked the No. 4 guard in the country for the 2019 recruiting class.

Sophomore offensive guard Chasen Hines practiced for the first time since Monday. Orgeron said Hines had been limited with a lingering knee injury.

Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins and tight end TK McLendon also practiced in gold jerseys, and junior college transfer outside linebacker Soni Fonua returned to practice.

Other players remained out. Sophomore outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson and senior cornerback Kristian Fulton have not practiced since Saturday. Junior safety Grant Delpit, a unanimous All-American last year, has missed four-straight practices.

"Camp injuries," Orgeron said Tuesday. "Sprain here. Sprain there. Nothing that's going to keep somebody out too long."

Other missing players on defense included junior cornerback Lloyd Cole, freshman defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins, junior defensive end Neil Farrell and junior cornerback Mannie Netherly.

On offense, lineman Charles Turner did not practice Friday. He's expected to return in about a week.

Freshman wide receiver Devonta Lee did not attend his second straight practice. Lee was the No. 8-ranked athlete in the last recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

Wide receivers Dee Anderson and Trey Palmer missed practice again on Friday.

Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, Orgeron said. Palmer, who checked into camp with a knee brace, is out for the early portion of preseason practice.

Junior tight end Jamal Pettigrew has still not arrived, and Orgeron said Tuesday he did not know "exactly when he's going to come back." Pettigrew later wrote on Twitter he had a "minor" injury.