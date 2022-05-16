LSU dropped from No. 16 to No. 37 in the RPI rankings following its series loss to Ole Miss, falling to a 14-13 conference record.
The Rebels, which entered the series at No. 48 are now one spot from LSU at No. 38 after the three-game sweep, eliminating the Tigers' chance at hosting a regional. The Tigers are now fourth in the SEC West, trailing Arkansas, Texas A&M and Auburn.
The Tigers remain in the Top 25 at No. 20 on Perfect Game's list while also moving from No. 15 to No. 24 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll.
But for the first time this season, LSU was left off of multiple polls, losing its spot in the Top 25 of Collegiate Baseball, Baseball America and D1 Baseball's lists.
LSU faces Vanderbilt on the road this weekend. The Commodores are No. 3 in the RPI standings, No. 11 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 21 by Baseball America and No. 21 by D1 Baseball.