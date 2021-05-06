For the second time in three weeks, the LSU track and field program has a heavy presence on The Bowerman Award watch lists.
Hurdler Tonea Marshall again held her spot on the 10-woman pre-conference championships watch list that was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which sponsors the awards.
On Thursday, the men's watch list came out and, for the second consecutive watch list release, LSU had three athletes on it.
Sprinters Terrance Laird and Noah Williams were on the list again along with long jumper/high jumper JuVaughn Harrison.
While Harrison and Williams have been on the list together since the post-NCAA indoor release in mid-March, Laird made his Bowerman debut on April 15.
Harrison, the 2021 NCAA indoor champion in the long and high jumps, made the watch list for the eighth time in his career — the most among the other nine athletes recognized Thursday.
LSU, which is ranked No. 1 in both the men's and women's computer-generated ratings index, will be off this weekend.
They will compete next in the Southeastern Conference championships May 13-15 in College Station, Texas.