DES MOINES, Iowa — As expected, four of LSU's greatest short sprinters easily advanced through the first round of the 100 meters at the USA championships Thursday.

Former Lady Tigers Sha'Carri Richardson, Aleia Hobbs, Kortnei Johnson and Mikiah Brisco all got through to Friday's semifinals.

Richardson and Hobbs posted times of 11.41 seconds running into a slight headwind, while Johnson clocked an 11.48 and Brisco had an 11.49.

Athletes finishing in the top three of their heat automatically advance to the semis; Richardson was second in her heat, while Hobbs, Johnson and Brisco each were third.

Also advancing to Friday's semifinals in the men's 400 hurdles was former LSU standout Quincy Downing, who finished third in his heat in 50.56 seconds.

In the men's 400, Vernon Norwood qualified for Friday's semis by taking second in his heat in 45.39 seconds and Michael Cherry joined him in finishing third in his heat with a 45.42.

Also, Lynnika Pitts just missed making the U.S. team for the World championships when she was fourth in the triple jump final at 44 feet, 3½ inches.

The top three finishers in each event this weekend earn berths to represent the USA in the worlds in Doha, Qatar this fall.