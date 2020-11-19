The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville

Brooks Kubena

LSU 30, Arkansas 28

Opponents have gained at least 180 yards on the ground in each of Arkansas' last five games. That kind of production would be enough to get LSU's offense back in the right direction. A nearly month break from game action should be enough for LSU's defense to study its basics and be in position for Kendal Briles' pre-snap movement spread offense.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 33, Arkansas 30

Since LSU routed Arkansas 56-20 last November the world has turned upside down and the Tigers have gone from 40-point favorite to underdog against Arkansas. The big-play capability of Hogs QB Feleipe Franks will cause the Tigers grief. But LSU can win the game against an Arkansas team thinned by coronavirus if it wins the turnover battle. LSU has never lost back-to-back games under Ed Orgeron. That mark remains intact.

Wilson Alexander

Arkansas 38, LSU 35

This prediction depends on Arkansas’ coronavirus numbers. If the Razorbacks have a significant number of players in quarantine and lack important starters, LSU should win. But if Arkansas plays close to full strength, the Razorbacks can deal LSU back-to-back loses for the first time under coach Ed Orgeron. Arkansas leads the country in interceptions with 13. Playing at home against LSU's freshman quarterbacks, it adds to that number.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 37, Arkansas 31

If you had asked two months ago, this score might have looked more like 37-10 for LSU. While Arkansas is vastly improved on both sides of the ball, the Razorbacks have struggled against the SEC's elite offenses. LSU falls into that category, ranking fourth in scoring and total offense. The Tigers have the firepower, they just cannot give the ball away like they did at Auburn.