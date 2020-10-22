Rare have been the meetings between LSU and South Carolina in football. Saturday’s game marks just the 22nd clash between the Tigers and Gamecocks since their first back in 1930. LSU has dominated the series, leading 18-2-1 including a 12-1 mark in Baton Rouge, losing in 1930 and 1994 by a combined three points. Here’s a look back at five of the most memorable matchups:
Sept. 17, 1966 — LSU 28, South Carolina 12: In a non-conference game he helped schedule while still LSU’s coach, Paul Dietzel returns to Tiger Stadium in his first game at South Carolina. Dietzel has just left Army, where he went in 1962 after vowing he would never leave LSU. A feature in the Baton Rouge State-Times counts down the final month to "D-Day" for jilted Tiger fans. The victory is a huge one for Charles McClendon, Dietzel’s former assistant and successor, who goes on to become LSU’s winningest coach.
Dec. 31, 1987 — LSU 30, South Carolina 13: A New Year’s Eve showdown in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, matches LSU’s dynamic passing duo of Tommy Hodson and Wendell Davis against the No. 8-ranked Gamecocks’ Black Death defense. Hodson, Davis and LSU win in a rout, combining for touchdown passes of 39, 12 and 25 yards. The win pushes the Tigers to No. 5 in the final AP poll with a 10-1-1 record, their most wins and best ranking since 1961.
Oct. 18, 2003 — LSU 33, South Carolina 7: One week after the Tigers offense fails to score in a 19-7 loss to Florida, LSU goes to Columbia minus its top two rushers: Joseph Addai and Shyrone Carey. But freshmen Justin Vincent and Alley Broussard combine for 185 yards rushing and two TDs. The victory is the foundation for an LSU team that peels off eight straight wins en route to the BCS national championship.
Sept. 22, 2007 — LSU 28, South Carolina 16: The Tigers are off to a strong 3-0 start but face a tricky day game at home against the No. 12 Gamecocks. LSU turns out to be the tricky party as coach Les Miles calls “Red Alert Roxie,” a fake field goal play. Quarterback and holder Matt Flynn flips a perfect over the shoulder pass to kicker Colt David, who races 15 yards untouched for the score.
Oct. 10, 2015 — LSU 45, South Carolina 24: It is the most unusual “road game” in Tiger football history. This game is originally scheduled for Columbia, South Carolina, but devastating flooding in that state forces the game to be moved to Tiger Stadium. It is still considered South Carolina’s home game, with the LSU band playing the South Carolina alma mater before kickoff. After kickoff the Tigers show they’re right at home, piling up 624 yards total offense led by Leonard Fournette with 158 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Two days later, South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier announces an abrupt midseason resignation.