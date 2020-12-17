LSU plays its final game of the season Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss. These are the top three players to watch from the Rebels.
1. Matt Corral, quarterback
The redshirt sophomore regained his job under Ole Miss’ new coaching staff and became one of the leading passers in the SEC this season, ranking second in passing yards per game with 343. Corral has thrown 24 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He also has 407 yards and three scores rushing.
2. Elijah Moore, wide receiver
Possibly the biggest beneficiary of Ole Miss’ new offense, Moore surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career despite a shortened schedule. He has 1,193 yards on 86 receptions, and his 149 yards per game lead the league. Moore eclipsed 200 yards receiving three times.
3. Jerrion Ealy, running back
Ealy has emerged in his sophomore season, rushing for 732 yards and nine touchdowns. The two-sport star — he also plays baseball — averages 87.63 yards rushing per game and occasionally helps as a receiver out of the backfield, though Ole Miss primarily uses him as a running back.