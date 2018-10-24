TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama inside linebacker Mack Wilson said White's hit on Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald "didn't look like targeting" Wednesday afternoon, during the Crimson Tide's player availability.

"It looked like (White) pushed him," said Wilson, a 6-foot-2, 239-pound junior who is fourth on Alabama with 34 total tackles. "The official is going to call what he calls."

Wilson tweeted Saturday night "if we being honest (White) really pushed him," and then responded to comments that his own hit on Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was targeting by tweeting: "That's what you call a chin check.. My head did not hit his!"

"They're coming out with new targeting rules every year," Wilson said Wednesday. "We just work on basically making sure we do have our head up when making contact on anybody, because any little contact to the head, they're calling targeting now. That's something we definitely work on."

When asked what a loss like White can do to a defense, Wilson said it could influence a defense "a lot."

"I'm pretty sure Devin was the signal caller like myself," Wilson said. "So, that may hurt them a lot, it may not. They may have somebody to step up behind him and fill his shoes pretty well, but that definitely can hurt a defense with the Mike linebacker being out of a big game for the first half."

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and strong safety Grant Delpit have been named semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back … LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named to Ray's 8 by the Ray Guy Award. He averaged 43.7 yards on seven punts against State with two downed inside the 7. … LSU captains from 1993-2018 have named the program's "Next Great 25" as part of the 125th anniversary celebration of LSU football. Among those on the team are running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.

