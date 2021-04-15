FORT WORTH, Texas — The NCAA women’s gymnastics championships are set for Friday and Saturday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The top two teams from each of Friday’s semifinal sessions advance to Saturday’s team final, with No. 3-seeded LSU competing at 5 p.m. in Session II. NCAA individual championships will also be awarded Friday in the all-around competition and on vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor. Here are the five gymnasts to beat in those events:

Vault

Haleigh Bryant, Fr., LSU

Tied for third nationally with an NQS of 9.956, but Bryant has the nation’s highest overall season average (9.919), including two perfect 10s. Incredibly consistent, scoring below 9.90 only once, with a 9.95 to share the SEC vault title.

Uneven bars

Lynnzee Brown, Sr., Denver

Brown has three scores of 9.975 or better her past five meets, including perfect 10s to led Denver to an upset win for the Big 12 title and in the Athens (Georgia) regional final.

Balance beam

Lexy Ramler, Sr., Minnesota

One of five gymnasts with 10s on multiple events in 2021 (beam, vault). Has scored 9.95 or higher on beam in her past six meets, including a 10 March 13 at Illinois.

Floor

Kiya Johnson, So., LSU

Competed just six times on floor because of an Achilles’ tendon issue, but every routine was exceptional. She posted three perfect 10s, including a flawless routine to win the SEC floor championship last month.

All-Around

Trinity Thomas, Jr., Florida

Only performed on bars the past three meets because of an ankle injury but dazzled when healthy. Ranked top two in three events. Posted the fifth-best all-around score in NCAA history (39.900) Feb. 12 at LSU.