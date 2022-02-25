The Tiger Athletic Foundation contributed more than $13 million to LSU’s athletic department for operating expenses in 2020, according to documents obtained through a public records request.

TAF, a nonprofit corporation that supports LSU athletics, also contributed another $5.5 million for two projects around Alex Box Stadium, renovations on the football operations building, upgrades to a meeting room and expansion of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor.

Combined with the facilities donations, TAF contributed $18,831,962 to the athletic department during the calendar year.

The figures were available in an annual report examining the athletic department finished last month by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, which contained no unusual findings. TAF’s numbers came from an independent certified public accountant’s audit last spring.

TAF gave the athletic department $13,237,788 for operating expenses during the 2020 calendar year. The football program received $1.4 million, easily clearing the $264,753 given to men’s basketball.

The women’s basketball program got $32,250. All other teams, including baseball, received $698,171 combined. Roughly $10.7 million of the operating expenses weren’t associated with a specific program.

Overall contributions to LSU’s athletic department dropped during that time period because of the coronavirus pandemic. LSU brought in $19,808,577 for the 2020-2021 academic year, a $21.4 million decrease from the previous year.

The auditor’s report said this happened for two reasons: LSU began recording Tradition Fund contributions in the same fiscal year as when the sport competed, and attendance restrictions limited fan attendance at venues across campus, affecting ticket revenue from Tiger Stadium.

Even though LSU anticipated a tighter budget during the fiscal year, "many fans requested refunds" of their Tradition Fund contributions, which includes donations for football, basketball, and baseball tickets, documents said.