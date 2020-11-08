LSU football finds itself below .500 on the season heading into its annual rivalry game against Alabama and with five games remaining on its schedule.

The Tigers almost certainly won't make it back to the College Football Playoff following their national championship last season, but three top league experts forecast the same bowl destination for LSU.

Kerry Miller at Bleacher Report, Brad Crawford of 247Sports and Jerry Palm of CBS Sports all have LSU playing in the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2021. However, they differ on which team the Tigers will play.

+2 Rabalais: Faith, friends and football find a way during this virus-impacted LSU season If the LSU Tigers are to pull off what would be a massive upset next Saturday against Alabama, they’re probably going to need some help.

Each of the three college football analysts predict LSU will play an ACC opponent, which has a tie-in to the bowl game.

Miller predicts it'll be 4-2 Virginia Tech, Crawfod predicts 4-3 Boston College and Palm says 2-4 Virginia.

Bowl eligibility requirements have laxed due to a lack of teams playing this season.

LSU won't know for sure what game it's playing in until the end of the season.