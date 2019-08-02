Senior wide receiver Dee Anderson is "suspended from all team activities" until he passes conditioning, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Friday evening.

Anderson was not present when LSU opened fall practice.

"He had some conditioning stuff to get done," Orgeron said. "When he gets that conditioning stuff done, we feel like he's going to be better. That's all. Just conditioning."

Anderson, who's LSU's tallest wide receiver at 6-foot-5, caught 20 passes last season for 274 yards and a touchdown. He caught a third-down pass against Auburn that extended LSU's game-winning drive.

"I think he's going to come along," Orgeron said. "He's going to be fine once he gets in the right conditioning. I think he'll be fine."