When LSU right fielder Antoine Duplantis approached the plate for the first time against Stony Brook in Friday's NCAA regional, he saw that the Seawolves infield had shifted its infielders to put three players between first and second base.
Duplantis hit a grounder to second, and he was still able to reach base on a throwing error. But when he returned to the dugout, LSU coach Paul Mainieri pointed out how wide open the gap was by third base.
"Coach Mainieri got on me and said I'm so hard-headed for not just taking that hit in the six hole," said Duplantis, who finished LSU's 17-3 win 3 for 5 with three RBIs and tied the school record for all-time hits in a career. "Those next two at-bats, I had that in the back of my mind. I was just trying to look for a pitch I could push over there."
In the bottom of the second, Duplantis pushed an RBI single up the middle, away from the shift, and he singled again through the same gap in the bottom of the fifth.
Hardly any other opponent of memory had used a similar shift against Duplantis.
What was Stony Brook's plan?
"My assistant coaches have done a really good job with a lot of metrics," Stony Brook coach Matt Senk said. "A lot of what we do is over the last two to three weeks, the team that we're playing. We were going off scouting reports of the past couple of weeks."