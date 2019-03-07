WHO: Cal at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Cal is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
RECORDS: Cal 6-4; LSU 9-3.
LIKELY STARTERS: Cal – Jr. LHP Arman Sabouri (1-1, 2.79 ERA, 9.2 IP, 2 BB, 12 K); LSU – Jr. RHP Zack Hess (1-1, 5.68 ERA, 12.2 IP, 8 BB, 16 K)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: There's no way around it: The focus of this game rests on Hess. Tabbed before the season as LSU's ace, Hess has made three starts, and he hasn't yet shut down an opponent. He needs to start pitching well if he's going to start Fridays in conference play. Coach Paul Mainieri called it a "very, very important start" for Hess.