The complications surrounding LSU's signing of Ruston High's Ray Parker got sorted out Wednesday, when the offensive tackle/tight end signed his letter of intent to play in Baton Rouge.
Orgeron said the 6-foot-5, 250-pound Parker will be academically eligible — something the Tigers coaching staff wasn't certain of earlier in the week.
"Ray had some grade work to do," Orgeron said."We gave him some assignments. We have to see some grades get better. He did. He's going to be academically eligible. We didn't know that at the beginning."
Parker was the nation's No. 14-ranked offensive tackle, according to 247Sports, but Orgeron said that he will be starting out at tight end.
Parker played tight end at Ruston High and caught 22 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
If Parker eventually switches to offensive tackle, that would fill a need for the Tigers. He would have been the highest-rated tackle since Austin Deculus (No. 10) signed with the Tigers two classes ago.
Pass protection was an issue for LSU in 2018, when the school ranked 106th nationally with 35 sacks allowed.
Deculus and Saahdiq Charles became the standard tackles when JUCO transfer Badara Traore struggled to transition to FBS play.