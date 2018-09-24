Even though the LSU men's basketball team is coming off an 18-15 season that produced a National Invitation Tournament bid under first-year coach Will Wade, the Tigers are not immune to growing pains.

While the program has come a long way in Wade’s 18 months on the job, which included bringing in a recruiting class last winter that ranked fourth in the nation, the Tigers are far from being a finished product.

Wade was quick to point that out when he met with reporters Monday, just four days before the official start of preseason practice and 43 days before the season opener Nov. 6 against Southeastern Louisiana.

With just four scholarship players returning from his first season, Wade said there’s much to do in the coming weeks to get the Tigers ready to take what he hopes is the next step in his program’s development.

To be sure, Wade knows what he has in guards Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays and Daryl Edwards and forward Wayde Sims after seeing them in game action a year ago.

To some extent, he knows what forward Kavell Bigby-Williams, an Oregon transfer, brings to the table after he redshirted a year ago but was able to practice the entire season with his new team.

He said Mays, Edwards and Sims changed their bodies since the Tigers’ season ended with a loss to Utah in a second-round NIT game on March 19.

“Our returners have done a really, really nice job,” Wade said. “They’ve really improved. They have changed their bodies. They have a good understanding of what it takes and how this scheme works. I’ve been pleased with those guys.”

It’s the eight newcomers who’ve yet to put on an LSU uniform that will take time to learn the system, break old habits from high school or junior college, learn what’s expected of them and build chemistry with their new teammates.

“The number one thing the young guys have is great attitude, the willingness to learn and a willingness to get better,” Wade said. “It’s going to be a growth process throughout practice and certainly throughout the season.”

The heralded recruiting class includes five-star forwards in Nazreon Reid, a McDonald’s All-American whom Wade said will be a first-round NBA draft pick, and Emmitt Williams, who won a national slam-dunk contest last April.

Four-star guard Ja’Vonte Smart, a three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball from Scotlandville High, and forward Darius Days, another four-star prospect, also formed the nucleus of the recruiting class.

They were joined later by junior-college signees Marlon Taylor, Courtese Cooper and Danya Kingsby as well as Aundre Hyatt, a 2019 prospect who reclassified and enrolled in school in August.

With the exception of Hyatt, the other scholarship players all were in summer school.

That allowed them to participate in strength and conditioning work and NCAA-allowed offseason workouts with the coaches staff along with pickup games.

Wade said the players started a grueling three-day boot camp Monday morning under the direction of strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin.

The results of the test will determine who’s ready to tackle the 30 days of practice Wade and his staff will put them through in the 43 days leading up to two closed-door scrimmages against outside opposition and the opener with a Southeastern team that nearly got into the NCAA tournament last March.

“We’re a work in progress,” Wade said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got good players and good talent. We’ve got some work to do.”