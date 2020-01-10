The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the Tigers' matchup with Clemson in their CFP Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Brooks Kubena
LSU 41, Clemson 38
LSU and Clemson have similar tools on defense and are diverse enough in scheme to puzzle each other's offense for a time. That will be temporary; there is too much talent and tact on both sides. As Ed Orgeron said, it'll be a chess match all night. In the end, it's hard not to think it'll be Joe Burrow who says, "Check mate."
Wilson Alexander
LSU 38, Clemson 35
Clemson poses LSU's most difficult challenge, and if anyone can halt LSU's prolific offense, it's defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Clemson has been lurking all season, but this is the year for LSU. During this championship game in the Superdome, LSU will pass the 50-yard line more than once and win its first title since 2007.
Scott Rabalais
LSU 42, Clemson 27
Borrowing this prediction from LSU basketball coach Will Wade, himself a Clemson grad. Wade figures even Clemson’s formidable defense can’t keep LSU out of the end zone. Clemson has great players, stats and experience. But LSU has been tempered by the tougher schedule and has the slightly better quarterback. The 2011 team will be avenged.
Sheldon Mickles
LSU 41, Clemson 31
This will be a 60-minute heavyweight fight with two productive offenses and two solid defenses on display for the college football world to see. Both offenses should apply lots of pressure with talented playmakers up and down the lineup, so it'll be interesting to see whose defense can dig deep and makes stops when it matters.