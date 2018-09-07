The Halloween night in 1959, when Billy Cannon ran back his famous punt against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium, Gerald Kimble swore you could hear the roars at Southern, where he and the Jaguars were also playing.
One day, perhaps very soon, the roars in Tiger Stadium will be for Southern. And for Grambling, too.
Saturday night, LSU opens its 94th season in Tiger Stadium with a game against Southeastern Louisiana. It will be just the second time the Tigers and Lions will have played in football, the only other way back in 1949. That was a decade before Cannon, in the days of Harry Truman and the Berlin Airlift. That makes LSU-SLU long on historical significance, if likely short on competitive balance.
In 2020, Nicholls State will visit Baton Rouge and play LSU in football for the first time. At that point, LSU will have played eight of the 10 other state football programs — SLU, Nicholls, Tulane, UL-Lafayette, UL-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State and Northwestern State — all since 2009.
The only two LSU will have not played: Southern and Grambling.
It is an uncomplicated matter, really, simple and fair to resolve. LSU should host Southern and Grambling in football as well, if it is willing to play all the other state schools. Many of them — half, when you include Southern and Grambling — are Football Championship Subdivision schools.
There are strong indications those games will become a reality. Perhaps soon. LSU has entered into talks with Southern and Grambling. Nothing is definite, but nothing has cropped up as a road block, either.
Verge Ausberry is LSU’s deputy athletic director in charge of football scheduling. A New Iberia native, he played linebacker for LSU in the late 1980s, twice leading the team in tackles. Both of his parents are Grambling graduates. His father worked in the Grambling football program under Eddie Robinson and roomed there with Ernie Ladd, the Grambling great who went on to long careers in professional football and pro wrestling.
Ausberry said he is open to the idea of LSU playing Southern and Grambling.
“There comes a point in time where we should play everyone in Louisiana,” Ausberry said. “Grambling and Southern have done very well in recent years. Southern played TCU (last Saturday) and played Georgia recently. Grambling has played, well, everybody.”
There was a time when Southern and Grambling would never have been allowed to play LSU, just as there was a time when African-Americans were not welcome to attend LSU, either. It is part of the reason historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) like Southern and Grambling exist in the first place.
But those days are long in the past. If LSU is going to play everyone else in Louisiana, Southern and Grambling must be part of the mix. And playing in-state schools is definitely going to continue to be a staple of LSU scheduling. Northwestern State is on the 2019 schedule, followed by McNeese State in 2021.
“If we are going to keep playing FCS schools as part of our out-of-conference scheduling, we want to keep the money in Louisiana as much as possible,” Ausberry said. “It helps the athletic departments and students in Louisiana. We want to put Louisiana first.”
There is part of me that agrees with Alabama coach Nick Saban, who campaigned for schools from Power Five conferences only playing schools from other Power Five conferences. His Crimson Tide hosts Arkansas State on Saturday, which in 1991 became the first Division I-AA school LSU ever played (Arkansas State is now part of the FBS), and there is a great debate as to how much fans of Power Five schools want to see their teams play these games.
LSU has tried to address the issue of bringing more compelling matchups to campus, having recently scheduled home games with Clemson and Army.
Perhaps that will be the scheduling edict at some point. But for now, everyone in the SEC has an FCS team on their schedule. Ausberry said LSU is going to keep scheduling as its SEC rivals do.
“I do what everyone else does to keep us competitive schedule-wise,” he said. “It’s not fair for us to play a tougher schedule than everyone else.”
There is no more a move in the SEC for a strictly Power Five schedule than there is for a nine-game SEC schedule.
So, if LSU has four annual openings on its nonconference schedule for the foreseeable future, and one of those teams will continue to be an FCS school, then there is a place for Southern and Grambling in that mix.
Assuming it happens, it will be quite a historic day for both programs.
Think about Grambling’s distinctive “G” on the sides of its helmets, gleaming under the Tiger Stadium lights — less than two miles from McKinley High School, where legendary coach Eddie Robinson attended.
Think about Southern’s legendary Human Jukebox performing at halftime, belting out a brassy tune on Tiger Stadium’s hallowed turf.
When Cannon made his famous run in 1959 and Kimble heard those roars all the way up on the Bluff, the two schools were separated by so many road blocks.
Hopefully there won’t be any road blocks this time.