In a chilly Saturday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas, LSU can't get surprised by a Razorbacks program that is on pace to record the most losses in it its 124-year history.
Arkansas has been more than capable on offense in its last four games, averaging 413.75 yards per game while scoring an average of 29.5 points.
Much of that success is due to the emergence of running back Rakeem Boyd, a 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore, who has rushed for 423 yards and two touchdowns in the last four games.
Boyd, a transfer from Independence (Kansas) Community College, is one of two backs who have rushed for over 100 yards against No. 1 Alabama (Louisiana-Lafayette's Trey Ragas rushed for 111 yards against the Crimson Tide in a 56-14 loss on Sept. 29).
Boyd rushed for 102 yards on 15 carries in Arkansas' 65-31 loss to Alabama on Oct. 6, and the Razorbacks remain the team that has scored the most on Alabama this season.
"(Boyd) is explosive and he makes a lot of plays," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. "He is a very, very good back."
Quarterback Ty Storey has been erratic (nine touchdowns, seven interceptions) but possesses enough dual-threat ability (201 rushing yards) to be effective playing off Boyd.
Slowly, first-year Arkansas coach Chad Morris is developing the offensive scheme that set 127 school records while he was the offensive coordinator at Clemson from 2011 to 2014 and tormented opponents on Friday nights in Texas during his 16-year high school coaching career.
"Their offense is becoming explosive," Orgeron said. "It's becoming Chad Morris' offense."