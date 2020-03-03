The last thing Will Wade wants is for his team to be inconsistent going into the final two games of the regular season and Southeastern Conference tournament.
But inconsistent is exactly what LSU was in February, when the Tigers twice followed a win with back-to-back losses before reversing the trend with a 64-50 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday.
Still, that win came after a 15-point loss at Florida three nights earlier, which means LSU hasn’t won back-to-back games since beating Alabama on Jan. 29 and Ole Miss on Feb. 1.
“We need to have two good games in a row,” Wade said Monday. “It’s been a while.”
Now that the calendar has turned to March, the magical month every college basketball coach and player looks forward to, Wade is hoping the tide will turn.
LSU, which still has a chance to be the No. 2 seed in the league tournament that begins next week, will try to get back on track when the Tigers face Arkansas at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena.
Sitting in a two-way tie for second place with Auburn, LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC) can clinch a top-four seed and double-bye for the SEC tournament with a win at Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC) or against Georgia at home Saturday.
The SEC tournament will have to wait for LSU, which won all eight games it played in January, slumped in February and went 4-5 — dropping four of five games at one point.
So, the only thing that matters for the Tigers at this point is Arkansas, whom LSU held on to defeat 79-77 in their second conference game on Jan. 8.
“We have talked about where things stand, but we don’t spend a lot of time worrying about that,” Wade said Monday. “We just need to win; the seeding and those sorts of things will take care of itself if we win. It’s an opportunity for a Quad 1 road win.”
The Arkansas team that LSU faces Wednesday will be trying to get back on track itself.
The Razorbacks were 12-1 after winning their SEC opener when they came to Baton Rouge in early January. But they’re just 5-9 in the league since following a 99-89 loss at Georgia on Saturday.
While LSU is projected as an eighth-seed by most national pundits, Arkansas is fighting for its NCAA tournament life — most have Razorbacks out, others have them hanging by a thread.
That matters little to Wade, who knows what a victory and a strong finish this week would do for his team.
“It would give us a winning road record in the SEC; finishing 5-4 in the league on the road would be very good,” he said.
A strong finish this week would be ideal, but Wade doesn’t think it will be easy considering Arkansas has one of the top guard tandems in the nation in Mason Jones, the SEC’s scoring leader at 21.3 points a game, and Isaiah Joe, who averages 16.9 per game.
Arkansas lost all five games it played when Joe was sidelined after having arthroscopic knee surgery Feb. 4.
Wade pointed out the Razorbacks allowed 77 points a game when Joe was out compared to the 64 they gave up with him in the lineup.
Jones had 24 points in the earlier meeting with LSU. Joe had 13. Third guard Jimmy Whitt, who averages 13.8 per game, went off for 22 points that night.
“Having Joe back, they’ve obviously been a lot better,” Wade said. “He just looks like the freshest guy on the court. Everybody knows what he brings with his shooting, but he really helps them out defensively with his energy.”
Wade said he would like to see the energy the Tigers played with against A&M after that loss to Florida.
“We responded the right way, as we have most of the year,” he said. “We responded well, so we’ve got to build on that.
“Our challenge is to play good games back-to-back, because we’re going to have to start playing good games back-to-back when we get in tournament play or we’re going to be done really quick.”
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Arkansas
WHEN: 6 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Georgia, 1 p.m. Saturday
Briefly
• LSU senior guard Skylar Mays has averaged 14.6 points in seven career games vs. Arkansas, scoring in double digits in all but one.
• A 64-50 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday clinched Will Wade's fifth 20-win season in seven years as a college head coach.
• Wade is 2-0 in Bud Walton Arena and 4-1 overall vs. Arkansas with the only loss (90-89) coming at home on Feb. 2, 2019.
Probable lineups
LSU (20-9, 11-5 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 12.4 4.1*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.2 5.0
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 4.7 3.9
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.6 7.1
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 11.7 7.2
Key reserves
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.4 6.7
F Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.9 2.1
G Marshall Graves 6-4 Sr. 1.0 0.4
* assists
Arkansas (18-11, 6-10 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Jimmy Whitt 6-3 Sr. 13.8 2.0*
G Mason Jones 6-5 Jr. 21.3 5.7
G Isaiah Joe 6-5 So. 16.9 4.1
F Adrio Bailey 6-6 Sr. 6.9 4.5
F Ethan Henderson 6-8 So. 1.2 1.9
Key reserves
G Desi Sills 6-1 So. 10.4 3.1
G Jalen Harris 6-2 Jr. 4.3 2.3*
F Reggie Chaney 6-8 So. 4.3 3.5
* assists