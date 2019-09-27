The parents of former LSU basketball player Wayde Sims will release 44 butterflies Saturday on the one year anniversary of his death.

Guests attending the ceremony at Sims's resting place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens are asked to arrive at 9 a.m. The butterflies will be released at 9:44 a.m.

A message from the LSU basketball team said his parents, Fay and Wayne, ask guests bring a note "expressing how Wayde's life has impacted your life and/or sharing your favorite memories of Wayde."

Sims, who wore No. 44 the Tigers, was shot and killed September 28, 2018, after authorities say he tried to break up a fight involving a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus.

Police said Dyteon Simpson, 20, has confessed to shooting Sims in the head.

DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators, authorities said. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.

Simpson confessed to punching Sims’ friend and then intentionally shooting Sims, police have said. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged.

Sims' father, Wayne Sims, played basketball for LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.