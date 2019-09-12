The LSU-Texas locker room air conditioning saga simply won’t die.
A report by the 247Sports.com site covering Texas said Thursday that the school’s athletic department conducted an internal review on the air conditioning in the visitors’ locker room after LSU coach Ed Orgeron said it was not working properly Saturday.
According to the story, the internal review said the temperature in the visitors’ locker room at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was 68 degrees before LSU arrived and 74 degrees after the Tigers’ 45-38 victory.
Orgeron said Wednesday that LSU brought blowers to place in the locker room after he spoke to someone at Louisiana Tech about conditions for their game at Texas the previous week. Orgeron did not say who he spoke to at Louisiana Tech.
The 247Sports.com story quoted Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte as saying he received a call from Louisiana Tech athletic director Tommy McClelland saying no one from LSU reached out to him or Tech coach Skip Holtz.
Numerous LSU defensive players suffered cramps during the second half against Texas, in which the Longhorns ran 85 plays and scored 31 points. Orgeron indicated he thought the number of plays his Tigers were on the field had more to do with the cramping issues than the conditions in the locker room.