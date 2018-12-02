LSU star cornerback Greedy Williams declared Sunday afternoon that he will forego the rest of his college eligibility and and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Williams will not play in the Fiesta Bowl, an LSU official confirmed.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 184-pound redshirt sophomore was named to the freshman All-SEC team last season, and this season he has been named a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back.

Williams declared his draft status on Twitter, thanking former LSU coach Les Miles for recruiting him, current coach Ed Orgeron for believing in him and the players who make up his "LSU Tiger Family."

“I Have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family. My blessings also include my LSU Tiger Family, both on and off the field. It is with those abundant blessings in mind that I have chosen to pursue to enter the 2019 NFL Draft” #BeGreedy pic.twitter.com/pAIq6T4vIN — Greedy Williams ™️ (@G_Will29) December 2, 2018

Williams' Twitter post occurred during Orgeron's introductory Fiesta Bowl teleconference, and Orgeron said he did not expect Williams to make the announcement yet.

"I wish him the best, obviously," Orgeron said. "If that's what he wants to do, we wish him and his family the best. I didn't know that was posted yet. We were going to have a meeting, a final meeting."

Orgeron said he will be speaking with all his draft-eligible players soon, a discussion that will decide what kind of roster the Tigers will have in the bowl game and entering next season.

Williams has started in every game this season, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 32nd nationally with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game. LSU is tied at No. 10 in the nation with 16 total interceptions, and Williams has two interceptions this season.

Several media organizations predict Williams will be a Top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, including CBS Sports, which predicts Williams will be selected No. 3 overall.

