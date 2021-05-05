A meeting of the LSU Board of Supervisors is set for Thursday, at which time it is expected to approve terms of the school's contract with new women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.
The meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. at LSU’s Lod Cook Alumni Center.
The school announced April 25 that Mulkey had accepted the job to replace former coach Nikki Fargas, whose resignation was announced the previous day.
Terms of Mulkey’s deal were released on April 28. It calls for an eight-year contract that will pay her about $2.5 million for her first season and increase to approximately $3.3 million by 2029.
The former Hammond High School standout and Louisiana Tech All-American is coming to LSU after 21 years at Baylor, where she won three NCAA championships and a total of 23 Big 12 regular season and tournament titles. Mulkey was reportedly making about $2.27 million per year at the Waco, Texas, school.
Ticket price increase
The board will also vote on proposed price increases for women’s basketball season tickets. Ticket price increases will be phased in through the 2025 fiscal year for those who purchased women’s season tickets in 2020-21.
Season tickets will cost from $50-75 for the 300 level, $125-200 depending on location on the 200 level, $200 on the 100 level and $250 for floor level courtside seats.
Tradition Fund required donations will be $25 on some 300 level midcourt seats, $25-100 on the 200 level, $75-200 on the 100 level and $1,000 for floor seats.
Gusters invited to USA trials
LSU center Hannah Gusters is one of 27 players invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball U19 World Cup team trials May 14-16 in Denver.
From those trials, a 12-member team will be selected to compete Aug. 7-15 in Hungary.
Mulkey announced Saturday that Gusters, a 6-foot-5 post player from Irving MacArthur (Texas) High School, would follow her from Baylor. Under the NCAA’s current transfer rules she will be eligible to play immediately.
A five-star prospect ranked No. 16 nationally in 2020 by ESPN, Gusters played 30 games last season at Baylor. She averaged 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 10.2 minutes per game.
Mulkey visits Capitol
LSU’s new coach hasn’t had much downtime since taking the job, but she found time Tuesday to make a series of appearances at the State Capitol.
Mulkey addressed both the house and senate chambers in about an hour-long visit to the capitol.
Mulkey is headed next Thursday to Connecticut for her enshrinement Saturday in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Mulkey’s presenter will be Michael Jordan.