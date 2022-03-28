The first rankings of the outdoor season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association have the LSU women's team third and the men in eighth.
Coach Dennis Shaver's team, which is coming off a solid performance in the Texas Relays this past weekend, has posted a dozen NCAA top-10 marks through two weeks of the outdoor season.
National leads have been recorded by Alia Armstrong (100-meter hurdles), Eric Edwards Jr. (110 hurdles) and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault).
Gunnarsson cleared 15 feet, 3 inches at the Texas Relays, which broke her school record and moved her to fourth on the all-time collegiate list.
Tzuriel Pedigo ranks second nationally in the javelin after producing a school-record mark of 253-9 this weekend.