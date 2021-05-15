Kim Mulkey recalled the moment that started her on the path to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Mulkey was just back at Louisiana Tech from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, where she helped the U.S. win its first women’s basketball gold medal, in a graduate-school class when campus police officers came to get her.

“I’m thinking there had been a tragic accident in the family,” Mulkey said. “They asked me to report to the (school) president’s office.”

Tech president F. Jay Taylor wanted Mulkey to become an assistant coach for the Lady Techsters. At first, she resisted.

“I said I want no part of that world,” Mulkey said. “I’m done. I want to be a CEO and fly all over the country in corporate jets.

“That man knew better what I should be doing than I did.”

Mulkey spent 15 years as an assistant at Tech before embarking on a 21-year run as coach at Baylor. It was as a coach the Tickfaw native and new LSU women’s coach was enshrined Saturday night at a ceremony in Uncasville, Connecticut. She is part of the eight-person Class of 2020 that includes the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Rudy Tomjanovich.

None other than Michael Jordan, a 2009 Hall of Fame inductee, served as Mulkey’s presenter and accompanied her to the stage. Mulkey and Jordan first met at the 1984 Olympics.

“Michael, I’m incredibly honored,” Mulkey said as Jordan stood smiling at her left. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Wearing a shiny gold dress, Mulkey looked out over the audience and tried to grasp the enormity of the moment.

“How cool is it to go into the Hall of Fame with all these great players and coaches?” she asked. “We’re Hall of Famers, guys. We’re Hall of Famers!”

Then Mulkey acknowledged the collective effort it takes to reach this pinnacle.

“All of us honored here tonight understand we’re only here because of one of life’s greatest ironies,” she said. “We get the credit when it should be shared by and with so many others.”

Mulkey spoke of the only three college coaches she ever played and worked for: former Tech co-head coaches Sonja Hogg and 2003 Hall of Hame inductee Leon Barmore, as well as 2000 Hall of Fame inductee Pat Summitt. The latter was Mulkey’s coach in the Olympics.

“Sonja Hogg recruited me, and we won the very first NCAA title in 1982,” Mulkey said. “Naismith Hall of Famer Leon Barmore took me as a raw, untested 23-year-old assistant coach, and we won another national title in 1988.

“And Hall of Famer Pat Summitt — she gave me so many life lessons when I played for her. I’m only here because of the life lessons I learned.”

Mulkey thanked people from Louisiana Tech and Baylor who came to the ceremony, as well as those representing LSU. That contingent included LSU executive deputy athletic director and chief operating officer Stephanie Rempe, who was instrumental in helping get Mulkey to Baton Rouge.

She also recognized her family — notably her son Kramer Robertson, daughter Makenzie Robertson Fuller and grandson Kannon Fuller, as well as her mother, Dru.

“She’s the one who said it was OK to dress up and look feminine and be tough as hell on the basketball court. Mom, I thank you for that," Mulkey said.

“I have a son playing in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and is so close to making a major league team,” Mulkey said. Finding Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson in the audience, she added: “If he doesn’t make it, Magic, trade for him!”

Mulkey also mentioned that Makenzie is expecting a daughter of her own soon.

“If I can coach long enough, maybe I’ll get to coach my granddaughter one day,” she said.

If Mulkey’s future as LSU’s coach is like her Hall of Fame past, that will be music to the ears of local fans.

Mulkey was the star point guard at Hammond High School, scoring a then-national record 4,075 points while leading the team to four straight state championships and a record of 136-5. She played for Louisiana Tech from 1980-84. Known as the Little General, her Lady Techsters went 130-6, winning the last AIAW national championship in 1981 and the first NCAA women’s title a year later.

Mulkey was expected to replace the retiring Barmore as Tech’s women’s coach in 2000 but was unable to secure the five-year contract she sought. Instead, she left for Baylor, cultivating a winning program from what had been a basketball desert.

Baylor’s women had never been to the NCAA tournament and won just seven games in 1999-2000. Her first team went 21-9 and earned that elusive NCAA bid.

By 2005, Mulkey led Baylor to its first NCAA championship, beating LSU in the national semifinals. The Bears returned to the Women’s Final Four in 2010, went 40-0 to win a second national title in 2012 and added a third national championship in 2019. Mulkey’s teams also won 23 Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles.

The only person to win NCAA basketball titles as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Mulkey is one of four coaches to win at least three women’s championships along with UConn’s Geno Auriemma (11), Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer (three) and Summitt (eight). In February 2020, Mulkey became the fastest men’s or women’s coach to win 600 games, with a victory in her 700th contest. Now 632-104, she has the third-best winning percentage (.859) in NCAA women’s history, behind only Auriemma (.885) and Barmore (.869).

