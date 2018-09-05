One of the NFL’s all-time greats, two Baton Rouge coaching legends and a five-time Olympian headline the 2019 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class announced Wednesday morning.
Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, former LSU football coach Les Miles, longtime Southern baseball coach Roger Cador and Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda, a Baton Rouge native, top the list of athletes and coaches who will be inducted next summer.
Also elected were former LSU All-American football player Max Fugler, former Louisiana Tech quarterback Matt Dunigan, record-setting high school basketball coach Charles Smith and rodeo star T. Barrett “Teaberry” Porter.
The eight-person class, which was selected from a competitive ballot that included a record 145 nominees from 30 different sports, will be formally enshrined during a June 8 banquet in Natchitoches.
A 35-member committee of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, which this fall will select a Dave Dixon Award winner for leadership and two winners of the Distinguished Service Award in sports journalism to also be honored next June, elected the class.
Manning will join his father, Archie, a 1988 inductee into the LSHOF, in the state’s sports shrine. They will become only the second father-son duo, along with the Ruston combination of Dub and Bert Jones, in the hall.
A five-time NFL MVP, Manning became one of the NFL’s all-time greats during a spectacular 17-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
Going into the 2018 season, he holds league records for passing yards (71,940), touchdown passes (539) and fourth-quarter comebacks (43). He also has single-season records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 touchdowns.
The No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL draft after an outstanding four-year career at Tennessee, the former Isidore Newman star went on to become a seven-time All-Pro pick and 14-time Pro Bowl selection.
He led his teams to two championships, earning MVP honors in Super Bowl XLI, and won the 2005 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award — the only league honor that recognizes excellence on and off the field.
Miles took over as LSU’s football coach in 2005 and led the program to more than a decade of success — including its third national championship in 2007 and a berth in the 2011 FBS title game after going 13-0 in the regular season.
In 11-plus seasons at LSU, the Elyria, Ohio, native won 77.0 percent of his games in piling up a 114-34 record. He led his team to two Southeastern Conference championships (2007, 2011).
Miles, who has an overall career record of 142-55 as a college head coach, is the second-winningest coach in LSU history. Only Charlie McClendon had more wins with 137 in 18 seasons.
Cador became one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s all-time top coaches in any sport in leading the baseball team at his alma mater for 33 seasons from 1985 to 2017.
He compiled a career record of 913-597-1 for a winning percentage of .604 and guided Southern to 14 conference titles and 11 NCAA tournament appearances.
In one of the most significant moments of his career, on May 21, 1987, Cador guided the Jaguars to a stunning 1-0 upset of No. 2-ranked Cal State Fullerton — which was the top seed for the NCAA South II regional at UNO.
It was the first time an HBCU school won an NCAA tournament game. Cador, who coached 10 All-Americans, won two more NCAA tournament games en route to piling up a dozen 30-win seasons during his lengthy tenure.
Scott-Arruda, a Baton Rouge native and former Woodlawn High School star volleyball player, was a key member of Team USA for an unprecedented five consecutive Olympics between 1996 and 2012.
She was a member of the USA Volleyball elite team for 19 years after leading Long Beach State to an NCAA title in 1993 when she was voted the Honda Award and earned AVCA national player of the year honors.
One of only four male or female volleyball players from any nation to compete in five Olympics, Scott-Arruda participated in more than 400 matches and won 20 medals with a pair of Olympic silvers.
In addition to volleyball, she also competed at a high level for the basketball and track and field teams at Long Beach State.
Fugler, an All-American center and interior defensive lineman for LSU’s first national championship team in 1958, was an outstanding blocker who played more minutes for Paul Dietzel than any other player that season.
He was one of two centers selected to the LSWA’s all-time Louisiana collegiate team that was picked on the 100th anniversary of college football in 1969.
Prior to his LSU career, Fugler was an all-state pick and Ferriday High’s first All-American during the school’s state-record 54-game winning streak in the mid-1950s. Ferriday won four state titles and lost just four games during his five-year career which began as an eighth-grader.
A 2006 Canadian Football League Hall of Fame inductee, Dunigan piled up big numbers at Louisiana Tech and during a 14-year career in the CFL.
He broke nine Tech school records, including Terry Bradshaw’s passing mark with 7,042 yards and was a Division I-AA All-American pick as a senior when he threw for 2,843 yards and 23 touchdowns.
During his CFL career with six teams, Dunigan threw for 43,857 yards and 306 touchdowns and rushed for 5,031 yards and 77 TDs. He accounted for 48,888 total yards and 383 TDs.
Smith, who has been at the helm of the Peabody Magnet boys basketball program for 33 years, has had remarkable success with a 1,008-176 (.851) record. He is just the fourth boys basketball coach in Louisiana history to win 1,000 games.
He has led the Warhorses to seven state titles and four runner-up finishes as well as 28 district championships, including 19 in a row in a streak that finally was snapped in 2014.
Inducted in 2015 in the Rodeo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Porter was Louisiana’s first professional rodeo cowboy.
The Leesville native began rodeoing in the early 1940s and at the age of 16 became a member of the first professional cowboy association in the country, the Cowboy Turtle Association, that developed into the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
He won the 1949 World Champion Calf Roper title at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Porter was also a member of the Wrangler Rodeo Team in the early 1950s.
2019 Louisiana Hall of Fame Inductees
Danielle Scott-Arruda
Baton Rouge native won two Olympic silver medals in 2008 (Beijing) and 2012 (London) and was a key member of Team USA for an unprecedented five consecutive Olympics (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012). … Earned a spot on the USA Volleyball elite team for 19 years, competing in more than 400 matches and winning 20 medals — including the two Olympic silvers. … She is one of only four male or female volleyball players from any nation to compete in five Olympics. Scott-Arruda was inducted into the International Volleyball Hall of Fame in 2016. … Scott-Arruda was voted the world’s top professional player in 2001, midway through a career that spanned two decades. … Between 2000 and 2009, she earned the top blocker award five times during international competition and was voted the FIVB MVP in 2001. … Played professionally for clubs in Japan, Puerto Rico, Brazil and Italy. … She starred in basketball, volleyball, track and softball at Woodlawn High, winning multiple all-state honors in basketball and volleyball and earning the LVCA’s MVP in 1989-90, and also was an indoor track champion in the shot put. Scott-Arruda played basketball, volleyball and competed in track and field at Long Beach State. … Led Long Beach to an NCAA volleyball title in 1993 and was the voted the Honda and AVCA National Player of the Year. … She was also a two-time Big West Player of the Year.
Roger Cador
Was one of the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s top coaches in any sport leading the baseball team at his alma mater, Southern, for 33 seasons (1985-2017) until his retirement in June 2017. … Cador was an assistant baseball and basketball coach before being named SU’s baseball coach on Aug. 4, 1984 and built the team into one of the most respected HBCU programs in the nation. … He compiled a career record of 913-597-1 (.604) in leading Southern to 14 conference titles and 11 NCAA tournaments. … In one of the most significant moments of his career, on May 21, 1987, Cador guided the Jaguars to a stunning 1-0 upset of No. 2-ranked Cal State Fullerton, which was the top seed for the NCAA South II regional at UNO. It was the first time an HBCU school won an NCAA tournament game. … Cador added two more NCAA tournament victories en route to posting a dozen 30-win seasons. … He coached 10 All-Americans, including second baseman Rickie Weeks, a two-time NCAA batting champion. Weeks won the 2003 Golden Spikes Award and was the second overall pick in the draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. … Cador has long been an ambassador for Major League Baseball and has been lauded for raising money for Baton Rouge-area charities. … Cador oversaw the construction of SU’s Lee-Hines Field after the university president, one year before the upset of Cal State Fullerton, said the program would never have an on-campus facility and would continue to play at a parish-owned stadium.
Matt Dunigan
A 2006 Canadian Football League Hall of Fame inductee and Louisiana Tech star quarterback, Dunigan piled up big numbers in college (1979-82) and during a 14-year career in the CFL (1983-96). … He broke nine Tech school records, including Terry Bradshaw’s mark for passing yards with 7,042 (which now ranks fourth in school history). Division I-AA All-America pick as a senior when he threw for 2,843 yards and 23 TDs. … During his CFL career with six teams (Edmonton, British Columbia, Toronto, Winnipeg, Birmingham and Hamilton), he threw for 43,857 yards and 306 touchdowns and rushed for 5,031 yards and 77 TDs — accounting for 48,888 total yards and 383 TDs. He ranks second in CFL history in TD passes, third in passing yards (43,857), third in attempts (5,476) and third in completions (3,057). He ranks fourth all-time in rushing TDs (77) and is fifth in rushing yards by a quarterback (5,031). … Holds the CFL single-game passing mark, throwing for 713 yards and five TDs in Winnipeg’s 50-35 win over Edmonton on July 14, 1994. … A three-time All-CFL pick (1985, ‘88 and ‘95), he is the only quarterback to lead four different teams to the Grey Cup. … He guided his teams to six Grey Cup appearances, winning in 1987 for Edmonton and in 1991 for Toronto.
Max Fugler
An All-America center and interior defensive lineman for LSU’s national championship team, the 6-foot-1, 201-pound Fugler was a stalwart on the famed White Team. … He was an outstanding blocker on offense who played more minutes than any other player on the unbeaten 1958 squad led by Paul Dietzel. … A Ferriday native, Fugler made two key tackles on the goal line to preserve a 14-0 win over Ole Miss that season and was named national lineman of the week for his efforts against the Rebels that night. … He was one of the stars of LSU’s first national championship in football along with Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees Billy Cannon, Johnny Robinson, Tommy Davis and Dietzel as well as assistant coaches Charlie McClendon and Carl Maddox. … He earned the Iron Man Award during the 1958 championship season, leading the team in averaging more than 35 minutes of playing time a game. … He was one of two centers selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-time Louisiana collegiate team that was picked on the 100th anniversary of college football in 1969. … Before starring at LSU, Fugler was an all-state pick and Ferriday High’s first All-American for LSHOF coach Johnny “Red” Robertson, helping build a state-record 54-game winning streak. … During Fugler’s five years on the team (he played as an eighth grader), Ferriday won four state championships and lost just four games in that stretch. Fugler played on high school and college teams that combined to go 68-8 while he was a member of those teams.
Peyton Manning
One of the NFL's all-time greats as a five-time Associated Press MVP (2003-04, 2007, 2009, 2013), Manning, the son of former Saints quarterback and 1988 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Archie Manning, held league records with 71,940 passing yards, 539 TD passes and 43 fourth-quarter comebacks going into the 2018 season. … He also held league single-season records with 5,477 passing yards and 55 TDs, achieving both in 2013. … He was a 14-time Pro Bowl pick and seven-time AP first-team All-Pro selection in his 17-year career, playing 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, who made him the No. 1 overall pick of the 1998 draft out of Tennessee, and four with the Denver Broncos. … Manning won two Super Bowl rings when the Colts beat the Chicago Bears (XLI) and the Broncos downed the Carolina Panthers in the 50th anniversary Super Bowl in what would be the final game of a career that spanned from 1998 to 2015. … He also led the Colts to Super Bowl XLIV where they lost to the Saints. … He was voted Super Bowl XLI MVP after leading the Colts to a 29-17 win over the Bears on a rainy night in Miami. He also was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2004 and 2013, won the 2005 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for excellence on and off the field and was the league's Comeback Player of the Year in 2012 after missing the entire 2011 season because of a series of neck surgeries that nearly ended his career. … Manning won 27 weekly AFC Player of the Week awards during his illustrious career. He played in 266 games with 265 starts and had a 186-79 record as a starter. He appeared in 27 postseason games, going 14-13 and throwing for 7,339 yards and 40 TDs. … An All-State and prep All-American at Newman High in his hometown of New Orleans, Manning piled up 11,201 career passing yards from 1994-97 at the University of Tennessee while completing 62.5 percent of his passes with 89 TDs and only 33 interceptions. … He was the SEC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in his senior season in 1997.
Les Miles
After taking over at LSU in 2005, the affable Miles continued a pattern of sustained success for the program for the next 11-plus seasons in compiling a record of 114-34 (77.0 percent) before being relieved of his duties four games into the 2016 season. … With his 114 victories at LSU, Miles, who has an overall career record of 142-55 as a college head coach, is the second-winningest coach in LSU history behind only Charlie McClendon’s 137 wins in 18 seasons. … Miles is the only coach in LSU history to beat Auburn, Florida and Alabama in the same season — which he did three times — and in 2005, he became the first first-year coach in Southeastern Conference history to lead a team to the league’s title game. … The consensus national coach of the year in 2011 when he guided his team to a 13-0 mark and a berth in the BCS title game before losing to Alabama, Miles led the Tigers to the BCS title in 2007 and also won two SEC titles (2007, 2011). … From 2005-15, LSU averaged 10 victories a year with seven double-digit win seasons and won more games than any other SEC school. … Miles, whose team was ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for 11 consecutive weeks in 2011, had a 62-28 SEC regular-season record with nine winning seasons of five victories or more and had only one losing season in league play (3-5 in 2008). … He won 16 times against coaches who had won a national championship. … Under his direction, LSU was 7-4 in bowl games and overall won 10 or more games a school-record seven times. … Miles led LSU to five top-10 finishes (three in the top five) and during that time produced 22 first team All-Americans and had players claim 11 national awards. … LSU also led the SEC with 69 NFL draft picks in that span — which included 13 first-round selections. … LSU led the nation with nine draft picks in 2014, a year after setting the school record with nine in 2013. … A classroom-minded coach, Miles helped LSU rank second in the SEC in graduation rates in two of his final four seasons.
T. Barrett “Teaberry" Porter
Inducted in 2015 in the Rodeo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma City, Porter was Louisiana’s first professional rodeo cowboy. … The Leesville native began rodeoing in the early 1940s and at the age of 16 became a member of the first professional cowboy association in the country, the Cowboy Turtle Association, that developed into the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (he holds PRCA membership card no. 325). … His events were tie-down calf roping and steer wrestling. … At 22, Porter won the 1949 World Champion Calf Roper title at Madison Square Garden and was presented his trophy saddle by Gene Autry after becoming the first world championship “rookie” to win the title. He quickly added the calf roping title at the 1949 World Rodeo in Boston in front of 6,000. … He won numerous titles at major rodeos around North America, including the famed Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Calgary Stampede and in Fort Worth, Denver and Houston, along with Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Salinas, California. … In 1959, Porter became the first Louisiana cowboy to participate in the inaugural National Finals Rodeo. He was a member of the Wrangler Rodeo Team in the early 1950s, and was spotlighted in a promotional handout placed in every pair of jeans put on sale. … His career earnings were over $100,000 in 22 years. … In 1978, the PRCA presented him with his gold membership card and a plaque in appreciation of his promotion of the sport of rodeo at the high school, collegiate and pro levels.
Charles Smith
In 33 seasons at the helm of the Peabody Magnet boys high school basketball program, the 69-year-old coach has had remarkable success with a 1,008-176 (.851) career record after becoming just the fourth boys basketball coach in Louisiana history to win 1,000 games. … Smith has led the Warhorses to seven state titles (1991, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012, and 2017) and four runner-up finishes (1990, 2011, 2013, 2018), and was an assistant on the school’s first state championship team in 1979. … His teams have won 28 district titles, including 19 in a row in a streak that finally ended in 2014. … Smith has guided Peabody to the Top 28 a total of 18 times, has never lost in the first round of the playoffs, and has won at least 22 games every season since 1988. … He was named the LSWA’s Coach of the Year four times, most recently in 2016-17, and ESPN’s National Coach of the Year in 2010. … His 2004 and 2010 teams went undefeated and finished the year nationally ranked. More than 60 of his players have earned athletic scholarships in his three-decade career.