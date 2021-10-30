The Kim Mulkey era at LSU got off to a roaring start Saturday … even if it didn’t officially count.
All-Southeastern Conference guard Khayla Pointer had 22 points and guard Jalin Cherry added 17 as the Tigers swamped Langston 112-48 in an exhibition game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
It was LSU’s first game of any kind under Mulkey, the Louisiana basketball legend and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer who took over in April after leading Baylor to three NCAA titles and 632 wins over 21 seasons.
LSU didn’t shoot well, finishing at 44.8% from the field after being in the 30s most of the game. However LSU dominated on the boards, outrebounding the Lions, an HBCU from Oklahoma, 68-29. Forward Autumn Newby had 10 points and a game-high 16 rebounds for LSU.
Langston, coached by former LSU great Elaine Powell, was led by 13 points from Jaliyah Sampson.
LSU returns to the PMAC for its second and final exhibition game at 6 p.m. Thursday against Loyola of New Orleans. The Tigers open the regular season at 11 a.m. Nov. 9 against Nicholls State.