LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back for Wednesday's practice after being listed as questionable earlier in the day for Saturday night's game at Texas A&M.

Coach Ed Orgeron said on the Southeastern Conference coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday morning that Jefferson, LSU's leader in receptions (45) and receiving yards (725), was questionable.

Jefferson wasn't spotted at practice Monday or Tuesday, but Orgeron said he believes the sophomore wideout will be able to play in the Tigers' regular-season finale at A&M.

Jefferson wore a white practice jersey during the 10-minute viewing window for reporters on Wednesday. He did very little, however, during individual drills while reporters were present.

Still, the white jersey indicated he would be full-go in practice. Players who are limited in practice wear yellow jerseys.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph missed practice for a third consecutive day, but nose tackle Ed Alexander appeared to be a full-go after missing Monday and Tuesday.

Nickel cornerback Kary Vincent, was at practice Wednesday, but wore a yellow, noncontact jersey.

Earlier Wednesday, Orgeron said Joseph has been recovering slower than expected from a hamstring injury and may be a "game-time decision" for the A&M game.

Joseph was hurt in the Arkansas game on Nov. 10 and did not play last Saturday against Rice.

Orgeron first named Terrence Alexander, who started in place of Joseph against Rice, and Vincent when asked on the teleconference about potential replacements for Joseph on Saturday.

"Those guys have stepped up in there," Orgeron said. "And I think they would do a fine job."

Tight end Jamal Pettigrew practiced for the third day in a row Wednesday. He suffered an ACL injury in summer workouts and is trying to return in time for LSU's bowl game.

But Orgeron said Wednesday he didn't know whether Pettigrew would be ready to play by then.

"We don't know that yet," Orgeron said. "Obviously it was good to see him. Jack Marucci, our trainer, does a tremendous job with these guys.

"He's running routes, going through drills. We're going to test him out. I think it's a little early to tell if he can go to a bowl game or not, but obviously we'd love to have him."

The Tigers will practice again Thursday morning before taking a quick break for Thanksgiving. The team will leave Friday from campus for Texas A&M.

Advocate sportswriter Brooks Kubena contributed to this report.