LSU freshman cornerback Derek Stingley was one of 11 players added last week to the Bednarik Award watch list by the Maxwell Football Club.
The award is presented annually to the nation's top defensive player by the club along with the Maxwell Award to the college player of the year.
Stingley, who has had an interception in each of the past three games for No. 2 LSU, is the third LSU defender to be named to the list — joining safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton.
Delpit and Fulton were on the preseason watch list announced in July, but that original group of players were named based on their 2018 performances.
As the 2019 season has progressed, the organization expanded the list last week because of those players' "noteworthy play."
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire are on the Maxwell Award watch list.
Semifinalists for the 83rd Maxwell Award and 25th Bednarik Award will be announced Oct. 29. Three finalists for each award will be announced Nov. 25.