LSU star inside linebacker Devin White said playing in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida "wasn't a tough choice at all" in a Friday morning on "Off the Bench" on 104.5 ESPN, and White said he's waiting until after the season is over to decide whether he will forego his senior season and enter the 2019 NFL draft.

"Everybody thinks I'm going to the NFL," White said. "But I'm really all the way in at LSU, and I haven't even started making a decision yet. If I was to say I wasn't playing, that means I'd made a decision."

"But, I haven't even started making that decision with my family, because I want to finish the season and I want to end on a good note, and then I want to talk to my family about making a decision."

Just when might White make his decision?

White said "after we win the game" against UCF on Jan. 1, which he's confident the Tigers will, he "might five it a week or so."

"I'm not in a rush," White said. "I'm happy where I'm at. I love the state of Louisiana. I love all my coaches, all my friends and family around here. I love my teammates. So, I'm not in a rush. I just need to talk to whoever I need to talk to. I need to ask Coach (Ed Orgeron) what I need to look for, my pros and my cons. At the end of the day, I'm not out. I'm still at LSU, and it'll be an easy decision because I've got the right people around me to help me make it."

White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound junior, is the first player in LSU history to win the Butkus Award, and he is the first Tiger to win a national award since Odell Beckham Jr. won the 2013 Paul Hornung Award.

White leads LSU with 115 total tackles, which are tied for 28th nationally, and he trails only Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (118 tackles) for the most tackles in the Southeastern Conference.

White leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown.

White lived up to his preseason All-America nomination from USA Today, and he became the seventh player in LSU history to record 100 tackles in consecutive seasons.

White is considered by multiple media organizations as a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. White announced Monday that he will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU has nine inside linebackers listed on its roster that are scheduled to return for the 2019 season, including White, and seven saw playing time this season.

Damone Clark, a true freshman from Southern Lab High, has played in 11 games this season, mostly on special teams, and has recorded one tackle.

Micah Baskerville, another true freshman from Evangel Christian Academy, started opposite White against Florida when starter Jacob Phillips missed the game due to injury.

Baskerville, who has 18 tackles this season, will likely play in Phillips' spot again during the first of the Fiesta Bowl, since Phillips was ejected for targeting in overtime in the 74-72, seven overtime loss at Texas A&M.

Asked about LSU's future at linebacker, White said that Clark is "another me all over again," as far as his work ethic goes.

"He's always checking: 'What time are you lifting today? I'm going to make sure I'm coming to lift with you, because I know you're going to make me better,'" White said. "He's hungry. He's got what I got."

LSU has two verbal commitments from inside linebackers in its 2019 recruiting class: John Ehret High's Donte Starks (No. 6 inside linebacker), and Kendall McCallum (No. 31) from Oxford High in Oxford, Ala.