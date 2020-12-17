LSU plays its last game of the 2020 season Saturday afternoon against Ole Miss inside Tiger Stadium. These are staff writer Wilson Alexander's keys to the game as LSU tries to finish 5-5.

1. Control the clock

LSU’s formula for success in the latter half of the season has often been to chew clock, giving opposing teams less time with the football. The approach worked against South Carolina and Arkansas and helped at times against Florida. The Tigers have an opportunity to do that again facing the worst defense in the Southeastern Conference. The longer LSU can stay on the field, the better. Ole Miss’ strength is its explosive, high-scoring offense.

2. Bend, don’t break

Ole Miss will gain yards. The Rebels average 563 yards per game, third-most in the country, and LSU’s defense hasn’t exactly stopped teams this season. The key for LSU will be to hold inside the red zone like it did against Florida. While LSU allowed 609 yards, three of Florida’s first-half red zone trips resulted in three total points. LSU has to force turnovers or make Ole Miss settle for field goals.

3. Win special teams

Throughout this disappointing season, LSU’s special teams units have usually played well. Punter Zach Von Rosenberg and kicker Cade York are LSU’s only players up for postseason awards, and some of LSU’s most exciting highlights — Trey Palmer’s kickoff return, Jay Ward’s blocked kick and York’s game-winning field goal — came on special teams. In a matchup that looks even on the surface, LSU can gain an advantage if its special teams play well again.

4. Fight to the end

LSU’s season ends after this game, and that should be more than enough to motivate the players. Though this season hasn’t gone well for a variety of reasons, those still remaining have one game left to create momentum before a long offseason. Some of them will play for the last time. Ed Orgeron has felt proud of their resolve in recent weeks, and now, they have a chance to cap the year with their first winning streak.